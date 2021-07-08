Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Secret to Living a Happy and Healthy Life

In some ways, I think we all search for that one big secret to living a happy, healthy life. I know I have! It can seem out of reach, but it’s not! One quote (from Rachel Hollis) that resonated with me: “Recognizing the lies we’ve come to accept about ourselves is the key to growing into […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Happy Healthy

In some ways, I think we all search for that one big secret to living a happy, healthy life. I know I have! It can seem out of reach, but it’s not!


One quote (from Rachel Hollis) that resonated with me: “Recognizing the lies we’ve come to accept about ourselves is the key to growing into a better version of ourselves. If we can identify the core of our struggles while simultaneously understanding that we are truly in control of conquering them, then we can utterly change our trajectory.”

The lies we’ve accepted about ourselves. . . hmmm. Do you ever find yourself accepting limitations about yourself simply because that’s what you’ve always believed? I’m too fat. Too lazy. I’m ugly. I’ll never get thin. I’m just not cut out to be calm/thin/in good shape. Stress and anxiety run in my family. I’ll never succeed/get thin/be happy. I always mess up. I just CAN’T. I’m just not worth it. (Some sense of unworthiness lies at the core of almost all limiting beliefs.)

Do any of these sound familiar? I can’t______! I’ll always be ________! I’ll never amount to anything. I just don’t have what it takes to ________.

The WHY behind the lies we accept as truth

Up until the age of six or seven, we all are like little sponges, absorbing details and “facts” about life, ourselves, and the world without the ability to analyze them critically. We may yell at our child (or our mom might have yelled at us) and say something unkind simply because we are having a bad day. But little hearts and minds take this type of criticism and often absorb and file it in a way it was not intended, and then it always lurks in our subconscious mind, driving the way that we view ourselves and our worth, and negatively affecting the way we relate to others and navigate through life. Personally, I remember a doctor telling my mom I was fat when I was maybe 6 or 7. Stuff like that just sticks in your head and can affect even your adult life unless you decide to evict the false beliefs..

What we can do to become happier today:


1Watch the words that come out of our mouths. The Bible says that “Life and death are in the power of the tongue” and that we can both bless and curse with our words. For real. Things that we say and put out there in the universe have a way of coming to find us, especially when we say something negative about ourselves. Words carry great power. Use them wisely.

2. Start an appreciation journal. Each day write down three or five positive attributes that we or our kids possess or three things you are thankful for. Or thing that you’ve accomplished. Even something as small as making your bed, or even getting out bed, count. It makes a difference, and this is an important step in countering any negative beliefs that our minds default to.

3Trust that every day is a do-over, and be so, so grateful for that. the Bible tells us that God’s mercies are new every morning. Be merciful to YOURSELF each day. Every day that we are here on earth and living and breathing, we have a fresh start. We can choose to see ourselves and our lives differently! 

To read up more on these principles and how I put them in practice, visit this post.

When I work with you, we focus a lot on core beliefs that are keeping them stuck. And I teach you easy-to-learn techniques that allow you to process the thoughts and emotions that lie behind emotional or stress eating. Find out more here. You can live a happy healthy life, and start changing the way you think about yourself today!

*An older version of this article was previously published at Bethmeltzer.com.

Beth

Beth Meltzer, D.Min., Certified Wellness Coach and Yoga Instructor at Beth Meltzer Coaching

I can help you end emotional eating, reduce stress, increase flexibility and balance, and feel great! For years, I've coached individuals to better emotional and physical wellbeing. My one-to-one personal coaching is the quickest way to get from where you are now to your goals. Check it out here. I also teach weekly yoga and yoga breathing classes to students from all over the world via zoom. Message me if you'd like to try a class.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

The 7 Biggest Lies Holding You Back From Happiness

by Greatist
damaging lies
Community//

10 Damaging Lies We Tell Ourselves

by Iulian Ionescu
Time Well Spent//

2 Rules That Will Help You Sustain a Satisfying Career

by Darius Foroux
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.