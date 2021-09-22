Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

My search for belonging

"YOU ONLY ARE FREE WHEN YOU REALISE YOU BELONG NO PLACE — YOU BELONG EVERY PLACE — NO PLACE AT ALL." ― MAYA ANGELOU

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

My feeling of never genuinely belonging – not in my family of origin, not in my community, nor my country of birth – left me with a lack of psychological safety. Consequently, I spent most of my life trying to “fit in” as I was so eager to be part of something, a group, a collective … somehow and in some way. 

I have lived, breathed and suffered at times due to exclusion and not belonging, and I know I am not alone. My experiences gave birth to my purpose, my drive and indeed to this book. 

My parents were immigrants from the Punjab who left India for new adventures in the mid-1950s. Less than a decade before, they had endured the trauma of the India-Pakistan partition. As a child, I spent much time as an external spectator of two value systems, without ever participating fully and with a feeling of belonging to none of them. I spent most of my life on the outside looking in, trying to belong somewhere, trying to understand being in the minority, the ‘out’ group. I had a constant internal longing to be an insider, yet knew I did not fully fit in. I realised that I had two lives in parallel – a relationship with the home country and one with the host country. 

“There is a difference between feeling included and belonging. Inclusion is about the here and now, in the moment. The feeling of belonging continues even when the team is not together.”

India, for me, remained mysterious and enigmatic, and I crafted a story about my homeland from the snippets and mixture of all that I had heard second hand. When I was growing up, part of me wanted to shed my Indian heritage. I felt like an outsider. But now I realise just how magnificent my ancestry is, and I am privileged to represent my country of origin.

Indeed, as I have seen in the research, belonging is an emotional state which can have far-reaching consequences on achievement and health. The longing for belonging can be so omnipresent that it impacts everything we do. 

My background has left me with a strong sense of being a connector. I realise that we need to acknowledge that we all have very similar needs, concerns, and hopes in my work. How we connect on these similarities is central to all human relationships. This realisation has become a passion that is the driver of my purpose, personally and professionally. 

#thepowerofbelonging #belonging #inclusivity #diversity #identity #bethechange

Reference

The Power of Belonging: How to Develop Safety, Inclusion, and Belonging for Leaders and Organizations

    Sunita Sehmi, Executive Leadership I Inclusion & Belonging Advisor I Author I Speaker I Mentor at Walk The Talk

    Sunita is the founder of Walk The Talk, where she provides Executive Coaching and D&I Consulting services to global companies and NGOs. She is Indian, British and Swiss. In her free time, she is a pro-bono mentor for the Richard Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship and a volunteer at the Hospice La Maison De Tara. Sunita is also the author of How To Get Out Of Your Own Way Available on Amazon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How the Acceptance of Community led to Acceptance of Self

    by Sara Hallberg
    Community//

    Building Community: Do you hunger-to-belong?

    by Irene Fassler
    Community//

    Why you should stop trying to belong and simply be who you are

    by Carlii Lyon
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.