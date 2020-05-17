Contributor Log In/Sign Up
31 rules for life

31 mantras to help you thrive today, tomorrow, and beyond, extracted from my new book, Happy Inside. Because, while you can only ever gain mastery over yourself, the ripple effect of that can be enormous.

By
Happy Inside

To do anything well, you must first care. Passionately.

And be enthusiastic.

Be hungry. Stay hungry.

Be proactive.

Do more than your job description.

In fact, create your own job.

Understand that receiving criticism is the quickest way to improve.

And that sometimes being fired, or not getting what you want, is absolutely the best thing that could ever happen to you.

Be a team player.

Give credit where credit is due; ‘we’ is always stronger than ‘I’.

But if something goes wrong, take responsibility; stand up and be counted.

Love your life outside work – it’s the only way to stay sane, and this is more important the higher up you go.

Know your physical limits, but never stop dreaming.

Never mock another person’s dreams.

Your mind is your most powerful ally; do not pollute it with negativity.

Keep away from toxic people. You owe them nothing.

If you believe you can do something, you’ve already done the hard part.

Be curious. Stay curious.

Rules are overrated but respect is everything.

What you do everyday matters more than what you do once in a while.

Practice makes permanent.

Play for win–win scenarios.

Don’t ask permission to succeed, just get on with it.

If something hasn’t been done before, it doesn’t mean it’s not possible.

But be prepared to work hard, over and above expectations.

However, no one writes ‘I wish I spent more time at the office’ on their tombstone.

Never cheat.

Don’t gossip.

Have a moral code.

Hold on to your integrity at all costs.

Enjoy the ride.

The aim is to screech to a halt when you finally get to those pearly gates and say, ‘Wow, what a ride!’ Not ‘Oops, I forgot something.’

Michelle Ogundehin Portrait by Karina Mansfield

Michelle Ogundehin, Author/Writer/Consultant/TV Presenter

Internationally renowned as an authority on interiors, trends and style, Michelle Ogundehin is a writer, creative consultant, TV presenter and the award-winning former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Decoration UK.

Her first book, Happy Inside: How to harness the power of home for health and happiness (published 30 April 2020), shares her philosophy on the relationship between our homes and our wellbeing. Mixing the knowledge and insight gained from Michelle’s study of Buddhist philosophy, personal practice of meditation and mindfulness, her expertise in colour psychology and everything learned from 20 years of editing interiors magazines, it is your step by step pathway to a home that sustains, supports and heals.

Originally trained as an architect, a former trustee of London's Victoria & Albert museum and a contributor to prestigious publications worldwide, Michelle is also the lead judge on the BBC2/Netflix landmark series Interior Design Masters, as well as a co-presenter of Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year.

