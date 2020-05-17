31 rules for life

To do anything well, you must first care. Passionately.

And be enthusiastic.

Be hungry. Stay hungry.

Be proactive.

Do more than your job description.

In fact, create your own job.

Understand that receiving criticism is the quickest way to improve.

And that sometimes being fired, or not getting what you want, is absolutely the best thing that could ever happen to you.

Be a team player.

Give credit where credit is due; ‘we’ is always stronger than ‘I’.

But if something goes wrong, take responsibility; stand up and be counted.

Love your life outside work – it’s the only way to stay sane, and this is more important the higher up you go.

Know your physical limits, but never stop dreaming.

Never mock another person’s dreams.

Your mind is your most powerful ally; do not pollute it with negativity.

Keep away from toxic people. You owe them nothing.

If you believe you can do something, you’ve already done the hard part.

Be curious. Stay curious.

Rules are overrated but respect is everything.

What you do everyday matters more than what you do once in a while.

Practice makes permanent.

Play for win–win scenarios.

Don’t ask permission to succeed, just get on with it.

If something hasn’t been done before, it doesn’t mean it’s not possible.

But be prepared to work hard, over and above expectations.

However, no one writes ‘I wish I spent more time at the office’ on their tombstone.

Never cheat.

Don’t gossip.

Have a moral code.

Hold on to your integrity at all costs.

Enjoy the ride.

The aim is to screech to a halt when you finally get to those pearly gates and say, ‘Wow, what a ride!’ Not ‘Oops, I forgot something.’