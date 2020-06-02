My Prayer for 2020

In this unprecedented time, we need nothing more but positivity and encouragement. We need a source of uplifting and for intentional support from our fellow female entrepreneurs. It is time for a spiritual awakening and enlightenment for all.

We’ve already talked about mindset, taking action, and setting intentions when it comes to creating our Quarter two goals for 2020, so of course, the conversation would not be complete without the spiritual element.

One truth that’s front of mind for me this year is that too often, we leave prayer as a last resort. We find ourselves asking for Divine guidance at the moment when our businesses or lives are at their most challenging point, even though we would do much better seeking a spiritual perspective first at the beginning of each day, before anything else.

The other day I found myself pressured, thinking, “Oh my goodness, what am I going to do about my book tour?” As many of you may know, I launched my first ever book, The Audacity to be Queen (a desire that had been on my heart for about twenty years) at the start of March. Right at the launch of my book was also the launch of this heartbreaking global pandemic. Which, understandably, made it impossible to carry out my planned in-person book tour.

This sent me down a bit of a lack-based path, I admit it. I heard my mind kick in with, “What if I never get to do my book tour? What if it’s too late to try and do it once things settle again?” It created this internal freak-out because the answer was: “Then I can’t do it.” And I LOVED the idea of an in-person, traveling book tour!

I could have gone into despair, but in that moment I chose to surrender. I remembered, wait—it’s not MY book tour. It’s God’s book tour. And I prayed, “Dear God, I surrender this book tour to You. If this is what You would like to continue to put out into the world through me, then You know what needs to happen. Please bring me the right opportunities to do so.”

My anxious inner monologue immediately stopped as I remembered that my book does not belong to me, but was given to me by God. I’ve gotten to this moment before with some of my coaching programs. Not every launch goes perfectly and usually, it’s when things aren’t selling and anxiety is high that I’m finally like, “Oh wow, I almost forgot—it’s not my program. It’s God’s program.”

Then, I’ll pray, “Dear God, this is your program. How many people do you desire to be in the program this year? They’re your people, you know where they are. Send them to me or guide me on how to find them.”

These moments of prayer are often what carry me through to the finish line and I know how powerful Divine guidance can be. So the question is, why not start every day remembering that our businesses (or our podcasts, books, products, trainings or our programs) belong to God? It’s a small shift in perspective that can make a major difference in how we move through each day, supporting us with grace and confidence.

My prayer for all of us women entrepreneurs this year is that we know we’re not in this alone. We can ask for miracles and guidance (especially NOW!) far more regularly and even daily. We can ask for support, we can even ask for financial resources—nothing is separate from God. He encourages us now, more than ever, to be of service to the people who need our messages and services!

So whether you’re looking to pivot your business online in different ways or find your next ten clients to fill up that group program, always remember that you are loved and that God has your back. The more you ask for guidance, assistance, and support, the more you will receive it.



And remember that there’s nothing weak about asking for help or giving up control. While many of us have fabulous imaginations, whatever we dream up cannot come close to what God has in store for us. When we surrender, we open up to allowing miracles into our lives and businesses. After all, we’re doing this with God and in God, all things are possible…. even during a global pandemic. We’ve got this.