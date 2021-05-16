My Personal One Word Mantra

Photo by William Farlow on Unsplash

I’m a big fan of meditation, especially early in the morning, right before I slip into my shoes and walk out to the kitchen for my coffee and whatever sparks my fancy for breakfast. Most days, I’m joined by a furry little person with paws, but in between the “Good morning, love bug’s” I take a few moments and offer gratitude for the day, set my intentions, and say “Rise”; to me, it is simply a reminder to let go, lift things up, and rise above the noise, the news, the moment and just simply breathe.

There are times when our problems, our circumstances are out of our control, and we must learn to try not to force things that aren’t always in our best interest. Can we be grateful for the times when we didn’t get what we wanted, things turned a different direction, and later down the road, we found out the why behind them not working out? Often we worry about things that we don’t even need to worry about, those are the times when we need to listen to our intuition, our inner voice.

Matthew 6:34 tells us “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” How true is this? How many times do we do exactly that? Rise above that, trust, do, be, and just simply enjoy the day for what it is. Our minds need to be focused on the now, on today.

To rise is not only a physical act, getting up, it is also lifting up, going beyond what we feel, and trusting that the universe has our back, and the day will either be a blessing or a lesson and our perspective or attitude will determine which one comes our way.

