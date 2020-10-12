Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Passion Project was taken off the back-burner…

There is no time than now to work on your passion project which you have been putting on hold for months or even years. Personally, I can certainly relate to the subject, during these days of uncertainty and isolation for many of us. The only choice for me was to take my “passion” project off the back-burner, which was sitting for quite some time, and brought it to the forefront on a high heat, and even took the risk of getting burn along the way. My project which got me through these days was working on launching my online Coaching Business from scratch. I began by building my own website, with the help of some Tech Support, who guided me through Wordpress platform. Liz, my Technical Assistant was amazing and patient with me stumbling through the process, but got the job done. There is still more work needed to complete the site, but someone said “It’s better to be done than perfect”. As part of my Online Business, I registered into a Start up Coaching Class, to increase my knowledge on the Business and Marketing aspects for my Coaching Business. As well as, I joined few Facebook Groups similar niches. I updated my profile in other Social Media platforms. My immediate family members live out of my province, and others abroad. I am grateful for advanced technology such as FaceTime and Zoom which also helped me through the stressful days. I must acknowledge that I wasn’t alone during the work, the process all was done with God’s help and guidance along with some supportive family members and close friends who gave me their encouragement and motivation to “Go On Girl Friend”.

The passion project that has helped me through these stressful times.

Lourdes Marie Alfonso, Lifestyle Coach at LMA Coaching Academy

