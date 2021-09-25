“My passion is to sing” – Mohan Chinnasamy opens up

Mohan Chinnasamy is a Chennai-based musical virtuoso who sings and plays the piano and guitars with equal felicity.

His first source of inspiration was his parents, and Mohan began learning how to sing at the young age, unknowingly kick-starting what would go on to be a promising career.

Over the years, as his love for music grew and he began paying more attention to it, he had his family’s support at every step of the way. Eventually, the young singer, intent on devoting all his time to his passion, started making songwriting at his own.

Later then, he learnt the complicated songwriting and composing by himself without any guidance of any professionals. He initially started producing music videos by the contacts what he had. He started visiting recording studios as his professional start up for his music production. He went through many artists and built up contacts with the leading Music Producers in the city.

Down the line, He predominantly scored music for Tamil Songs and contributing music programming and post production works for various Producers and Artists.Since then, he’s grabbed every opportunity that’s come his way was making music videos on their originals under the Record Label “Rishon N Ryan Creations”. One of their notable singles is “Udaintha Paathiram” music produced by famous film composer David Selvam. And the duo joined together and working for months writing lyrics and composing melodies for their new release, which reached the thousands of people through internet.

He had a latest release on making tribute music for the people who are affected by Corona Virus Disease all over the world.Now he is working on his singles and EP’s which are yet to be released. The young singer, who is determined to make a name for himself as a songwriter and producer in the future, has a message for budding talents.