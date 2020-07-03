My Networking Failure.

I hung onto the bathroom sink and repeated “What the ____?” to my reflection.

I started my business in 2013, alongside several day jobs including dishwashing, construction site clean up, retail, and reception. (A fairly common part of growing a business that most entrepreneurs don’t like to tell you about)

I worked hard, and though my dream was to build an empire, I never really believed it could happen.

But I didn’t know I didn’t believe it until a particular networking event.

It was an event with “Women Empowerment” in the title. There was a panel of speakers, room for an audience, and myself along the side of the stage as a business sponsor and vendor. After setting up my booth, the women attending the event started filling up the room. They oozed confidence and expensive perfume. They made strong eye contact and gave firm handshakes.

Behind my table, in my outfit straight off the “as is” rack from Winners, my knees went weak.

I felt like a kid with a lemonade stand.

One by one they came up and introduced themselves, told me about their impressive businesses, smiled, joked, tried to make me comfortable while my mouth dried up and I scanned their polished faces for at least ONE pore.

After about 8 introductions, I went to the bathroom, locked the door, and repeated “what the ____ am I doing here!” to myself over and over.

I could still hear the excited chatter outside, each women enthusiastic to celebrate the others around her, each one with a fantastic story, each one looking like a Miss Universe contestant.

I finally made my way back to the room, barely spoke the rest of the event, and packed up my table as quickly as possible once it was over.

I felt like a fraud. (AKA: Imposter Syndrome)

Fast forward several years and I can look back and see where I went wrong:

I had spent years building behind the scenes. Copywriting, pricing, designing, production, tax registrations, photography, SEO, online marketing, social media, basic bookkeeping– these were now all a part of my business toolkit. But when it came to holding my own in a room full of what “successful business women” looked like?

I hadn’t thought to work on that.

I hadn’t surrounded myself with other entrepreneurs, of any kind. So when a pack of them feeling their best chattered around me, I didn’t see any of the struggles they had in getting there. And what else? I forgot to actually visualize myself as that woman, business owner, or a person who knew what they heck they were doing… it had always been about the struggle.

That event was a wake-up call. I knew I had failed in marketing myself, I knew I had become crippled by comparing my success to others based on their clothing tags.

But the most important lesson?

When I was staring at myself (and cursing) in the bathroom mirror, I knew at my core I didn’t believe I deserved to shine.

It has nothing to do with the clothes you wear. It has to do with how you view yourself in the position you have carved out for yourself. Work hard, do the long nights and early mornings, live and breathe your dreams, but when you visualize your dream life, make sure you are the one you see actually living it.

If you’re waiting for permission to take a risk, speak up, or shine:

You have it from me.