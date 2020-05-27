My Mother Is a Walking Miracle – Harjot Singh Saluja

My mother is an ordinary woman she is my superhero. In every step of my, she always supports and encourages me. Whether day or night she is always there for me no matter what the condition is. Furthermore, her every work, persistence, devotion, dedication, conduct is an inspiration for me. The way she cares for everyone in the family inspires me to the same in my future.

Also, her love is not just for the family she treats every stranger and animals the same way she does to me. Due to, this she is very kind and sensible towards the environment and animals. Although she is not physically very strong she faces every hurdle of her life and of the family too. She motivates me to be like her and never submit in difficult times. Above all, my mother encourages me to improve my all-round skills and studies.

She motivates me to try again and again till I get success in it.Whenever I was in trouble or scolded by dad I run towards my mother as she is the only one that can save me from them. Whether a small homework problem or a bigger problem she was always there for me and still she is.

Mothers are one of the first indications of the sovereignty of God in our lives. Mothers teach us to have confidence and belief in ourselves. Mothers knew from experience how important for people to believe in themselves in order for children to be whole, strong and grow with a healthy estimation of oneself.

On being posed with the query “How could you help your mother out?”

Harjot rejoindered uniquely to the question, he stated that “ You can help her in the following ways such as:-

Help her in Kitchen.

Help her in getting groceries from store.

Help her in cleaning the house.

Take care of her, make sure she is healthy.

Support her in decisions.

Don’t let her down in front of other, community.

Be a good Child.

She always do her best to give me the best life. I lack at words to express her abounding selfless love. Since last 20 years she has been by my side and still she is. She has never showed any selfish motive and never let me go down.

My mother has taught me to help others and to respect elders. She is an inspiration for me to do good deeds. She is very kind, polite, humble and loving in nature.

All that I am or hope to be, I owe to my mother. It is rightly said that “Mother’s love is the fuel that enables a normal human being to do the impossible”. The older I grow, the more I realize that my mother is the best friend that I never had.The mother is a real example of sincerity, love, loyalty and patience. Her love and patience has no parallel in this world. It is quite true to say that without mothers the world would have been a place with no progress and development.

Conclusion

In fact, my mother understands it very well about our wishes and our needs like a best friend. My mother is great pride. She is our paradise. She always inspires us and motivates us for doing something good and something great in our life.I am great impressed by the personality and good manners of my mother. My mother is my everything. I always pray for her health and her long life.