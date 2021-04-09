My Lifestyle Choices That Helped Me Stay Healthy and Safe Through Tough Times

The ongoing global pandemic that has brought the entire world to a halt seems to have no end date. In such a scenario, the only thing you can do is maintain social distancing and wait for the pandemic to pass. Round of vaccinations are being given to the public phase-by-phase, but the vaccine also does not guarantee 100% protection from COVID-19 as the virus keeps mutating. This only means even if you are vaccinated, you should still be cautious and work on boosting your immunity so that you remain safe till this pandemic ends.

As I have been stuck at home the entire time with my office closed, I have had a lot of time contemplating how I should improve my immunity. The fear of contracting the virus gave me the much-needed motivation to achieve my fitness goals. I have been trying to follow a fitness regime for years but could never sustain the plan, but the virus’s fear forced me to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Here are a few lifestyle choices I made that helped me stay healthy and safe to date.

1. Eat Healthily:

Most of our health issues start when we make wrong food choices. Earlier I did not eat mindfully, which only made me gain extra pounds. As I read more and more about how comorbidity is dangerous in COVID-19 patients, I made the conscious choice to keeping a check on my weight by eating mindfully and not indulging in high-calorie food.

2. Stay Hydrated:

Water is the elixir of life, which only means drinking enough water is important at any point in time. I stay in a place that is not that warm; hence I am not that thirsty the entire day. I have downloaded a water log app with set alarms throughout the day, reminding me to grab a glass of water.

3. Stay Fit:

Working out in a gym in the current scenario may not be possible, but you can always get a few home exercise equipment like dumbbells and pilates bands and start simple workout sessions. Remember to measure your Body Mass Index using a BMI Calculatorto keep a check if you are within the acceptable range or you need to lose more weight.

4. Take Nutrient Supplements:

Ideally, you should include food groups in your meal that will give you a mix of all nutrients, but honestly, that never happens. This means you have to resort to supplements like IV Drips, making the process direct and faster than any other oral supplement.

5. Restrict News Time:

Initially, my TV was always on as I was curious to know what is happening worldwide during this crisis. Keeping yourself updated with the latest news is a good habit, but hearing too much pandemic news can make you feel depressed. Just hear what is going on twice a day, and that’s it. Watching too much COVID-19 news will not help to keep you relaxed, hence limit yourself.

6. Meditate:

The only way I could calm myself every day was to meditate for half an hour. This helped me feel positive and hopeful again. It is important to focus on your mental health, as a happy mind is a better healer.

In Conclusion:

Waiting for the pandemic to pass is utter foolishness. Instead, work on your overall well-being, which will give you a better chance of fighting against this infectious disease.