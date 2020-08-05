Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My life changed when I thought my children might die.

Twenty-nine weeks was as far as I went in my triplet pregnancy. I developed a very low-grade fever and before I could process what was happening, I was in the operating room for an emergency C-section. It was scary and felt like one of the most chaotic moments in my life.

Twenty-nine weeks was as far as I went in my triplet pregnancy. I developed a very low-grade fever and before I could process what was happening, I was in the operating room for an emergency C-section. It was scary and felt like one of the most chaotic moments in my life. There were so many people – medical staff who filled up the operating room and occupied the area outside of the room, as well.

When I didn’t hear my babies cry I felt like I couldn’t breathe in the silence that was so deafening it made me nauseous. I felt the tears falling from my eyes down into my ears. Since I was lying flat on my back the tears never rolled down my cheeks.

According to the CDC, in 2018, 1 in 10 babies were born prematurely. Honestly, I expected them to be premature since I was carrying triplets. I had no idea they’d arrive at just twenty-nine weeks.

Alicia Gonzalez Headshot

Alicia Gonzalez, Entrepreneur & Speaker at Adelante Media

