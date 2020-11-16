Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Kinda Day

Kindness makes people feel special.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Kindness
Kindness

On World Kindness Day, I started reflecting on the word ‘kind.’  It can mean a group with similar characteristics (aka ‘my kind’), and it can mean to be tender, courteous towards another (aka ‘be kind’).  

Hopefully on World Kindness Day we don’t mean ‘my kind.’  We have enough separation going on already.  Instead, I hope we mean kindness in the realm of compassion, self-compassion, mindfulness, empathy, paying it forward. 

My Neuroscience of Leadership credentialing included exposure to meditation and compassion practices through the Emory Tibetan Science Initiative where the Dalai Lama is distinguished faculty.   Now, truthfully, I’m no expert here. My mind is exhausted after all that wandering it does during meditation.  Compassion and self-compassion require life-long work.  And yoga is no-ga for me.  I’ve tried and tried.  I just can’t get into it.  

What I am able to get into is remembering when someone was kind to me, and how that made me feel.  I felt special.  

On World Kindness Day, and beyond, I commit to making a stranger feel special.

    headshot

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Prostock-studio/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    Why We Need to Be Compassionate to Ourselves As Well As Others

    by Elaine Lipworth
    Community//

    Five Tips to Instill Kindness and Compassion in Children

    by Deborah Salazar Shapiro
    Purpose//

    Practice Compassion to Boost Resilience and Repair Relationships

    by Dr. Andrea Pennington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.