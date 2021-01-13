Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Journey Into the Light

From a young age of two or three, I can remember being visited by Spirits or energies others couldn’t see. At first they scared me, but as time passed, I became pretty famil- iar with them being around. It was like never being alone. We seemed to have an understanding of occupying space together without […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

From a young age of two or three, I can remember being visited by Spirits or energies others couldn’t see. At first they scared me, but as time passed, I became pretty famil- iar with them being around. It was like never being alone. We seemed to have an understanding of occupying space together without interruption. I was thinking they were the Holy Ghost. I allowed pretty much every exchange without question or understanding at the time.

As a young teenager, I was more unsettled with the energies in my space and sometimes would feel agitated, and their energy seemed to mirror mine. I was attracting the energy I was transmitting. I began to question this gift I had. It was no longer a warm fuzzy exchange but a demanding, relentless one. I could no longer share space in harmony. I felt watched and crowded. Sometimes, feel- ings of paranoia came to me. I was unsure how to handle the change in my relationship to this energy.

It wasn’t until I was much older that I understood that what I was witnessing were Souls needing to pass through the “veil” to go where they needed to. Wherever that was, I knew I couldn’t judge or get to decide. The information was simply moving through me. I was a conduit.

This dense energy matter was left after the body was exhausted and laid to rest, it felt like I was a stop on their spiritual train heading somewhere. Most of these energies seem to have passed over suddenly—or experienced an immediate exchange from body to spirit after having been in an accident or for some other reason. They lacked a transition period from this frequency to whatever the next stop was for them.

Some days were busier than others. I was still never alone. Did I mention I had a full-time job, kids, a husband, and a house to take care of?

Questions started to come up within myself as I observed the unsettled nature of this matter in my space. It was changing as I was changing. My observations were becoming more acute and I started “seeing” more. It wasn’t until I was twenty-nine that I started to put the pieces together or even really talk about it. I do remember my mom talking about having experiences like this, but I never really asked her about them.

I thought I might be going crazy. Out of desperation, I went to a psychic and he observed me and told me I wasn’t alone. My response was something like,” No kid- ding!” I then asked him a very direct question, “What do they want and why do they find me?”

His response was, “They think you’re the light.”

My response to this was, “Yeah, okay, great. Now what?”

He was very clear with his recommendation. “Ask them what they need, if they have any messages to share, and if they were ready to go to the light.” Still not buying in, I got up and told him that was enough information for me now and that I had enough responsibility already. I paid him and his final words of advice were, “Just try it. Everyone benefits. I promise, you can do this. Just trust the process. You’ll know what to do.”

One minute later, I got into my car and felt as if I were in one of those cars stuffed with clowns. I was literally buried under energy to the point where I couldn’t drive. So I sucked it up, put the car back in park, and asked the energy hitchhikers these questions: “What did they need? Did they have any messages to share? Were they ready to go to the light?” It was literally a sound off with everyone talking over each other in my head. I was still in the parking lot.

Feeling overwhelmed, I yelled in an embarrassingly loud voice: “Everyone get out of my car and get into the imaginary bus. The Angels will greet you and take you to your correct astral plane. Do not stop, just keep it moving. I send you to the light and validate you. Go in peace.”

Then everything stopped. It was like a vacuum of silence for the first time in my entire life.

I was reeling from the words that came out of my mouth. I wasn’t sure where they came from except it wasn’t from thinking. From that moment, I felt I needed a strong relationship with God, an energy source to help me with this newfound job. So I enrolled in seminary and learned whatever I could as a backup in case I ever needed an arsenal of Angels from Heaven. At this point, I was confirming that anything was possible.

Answers unfolded, as life will if you’re open to it. Daily, I would have occurrences and started creating systems and procedures to events I was encountering. I asked end- less questions to the ether—whenever something came to mind—and received answers that had to be written down using words and phrases I never used before.

I remember thinking that I might be crazy, but I was feeling purpose and drive to dig deeper and learn what was beyond my five senses. The more I asked, the more I learned. I never read a book to compare my experience with others’ out of fear I would be jaded by someone else’s opinion. I now know that many books support the process I used, and I had no idea.

Years went by and my skill set expanded exponentially. I created a consulting service to read energy and send peo- ple to their proper place that had passed called Angels Influence. That responsibility has taken me around the world to help really beautiful people who needed the kind of guidance you can’t get from a traditional doctor’s office. I did that for several years and sometimes still do. I have shared experiences and skills along the way with people as the situations present themselves. My younger two kids grew up with me doing this, and they didn’t know any different.

Taylor, since he was my youngest, had the most exposure to me working with these Souls. He understood it was an honor to help them pass. He confirmed he never saw any of them, but he accepted it as something I did to help. It was no surprise that when he died, he waited until I was ready to see him. Nearly three weeks had passed, and now he needed help with his lesson and to be guided to his next destination.

It was the hardest thing I think God could have asked me for, with some pondering of “what is the heartbreaking lesson” for me doing this? In my clearest state, I realized he was reminding me that we are evolutionary and in honoring the process I was gifted, I was receiving. I was able to assist with this most important exchange. My faith in God and the intricacies of the human spirit have blessed me in ways I could never express except with gratitude. It’s a completely different way to look at life and death—not as finite as we have been taught for generations but as transitional. Witnessing Taylor’s tran- sition after all the trauma I had been feeling the previous twenty-one days was a massive blessing for me. It may have been the only way I could let his energy go. The ener- getic cords that bound us together as mother and son were strong. It was a blessing as it was a clean transition and so humbling to witness.

    Kimberly Resch, Award-Winning Filmmaker and author of Light in the Darkness

    KIMBERLY RESCH is an award-winning artist, film producer and author. Since the age of five she has expressed her talent in the creative arts. Although her practical experience in corporate life had provided for her family financially, the “human” arts are the foundation of her passion. As a Shaman in the British Overseas Territory, Southeast Asia and US,  Kimberly was of service to those on a healing path. Rooted in truth and self-awareness, her extensive education in EIQ (emotional intelligence quotient) has served her clients well in discovering the root causes of dis-ease in their body, mind, and spirit.

    Light in the Darkness: Uncovering Grief and Trauma is available for purchase on consciouscontent.org/litd, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    A man sitting and thinking in front of a bay
    Community//

    What Are You Thinking?

    by Marc Lesser
    Well-Being//

    Being a Highly Sensitive Parent

    by Karin Monster-Peters
    Community//

    “I think acceptance comes with the understanding that in the end, we are all basically the same” with Renee Cafaro and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.