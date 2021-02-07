My Journey from Lawyer to Coach

So often I am asked why I gave up my career in law to become a coach.

On the surface, it seems crazy but the truth is, deep down, the choice became obvious.

This is how my journey unfolded:

My transformation started much earlier than I was aware of. After all, hindsight is always 20/20.

I’ve always enjoyed keeping diversity and new experiences in my life. I would constantly seek new impulses, challenges and inspiration to keep myself from getting bored.

After attaining my law degree, in addition to my full-time employment as a lawyer, I completed numerous other courses and advanced trainings (LL.M, mediation, etc.) to keep myself “happy”.

At first it didn’t seem strange to me. Though, there were cynical comments from friends and family on occasion.

“Is it still not enough?”

“When will you finally have enough?”

“Slow down. Have fun. Enjoy life”

I wish I could have enjoyed my life and career more but it wasn’t possible for me at the time.

Despite the accolades, achievements, money and security, the inner discomfort and overwhelming feeling that something was not right became unbearable.

Regardless, I kept going with the hope that everything would change after the next degree, the next course or the next job change.

The outside world still gave me enough validation and dopamine boosts to think I could over-achieve my way to ultimate happiness and fulfillment

Overall, this time provided more insight and significance toward my transformation than I could have imagined.

I am grateful to have taken each of these steps because I have learned so much, both professionally and personally – about others and myself.

Interestingly, things started to shift when I found myself reading a blog titled 180 Degrees. It was about redefining the priorities in our life. It involved a major job change, a minimalist mindset and a complete alternative way of living. The changes I implemented weren’t as radical but it got the ball rolling for the life filled with more freedom – temporally and spatially – that I live today.

At that time, I explained my interest in the blog through my extensive curiosity for everything new.

However, the idea of working and living more freely and independently was not even in the slightest bit tangible at the time.

I was far too comfortable in my world as I knew it then. This shift came later, but the seed had been planted and a small part of me had already discovered I longed for it.

So after all the efforts I made, the discontent and unrest remained…

What should be the next upgrade for my life?

Was everything still so bad?

On the contrary!

It was better than ever – my life in 2014:

– Cool, relaxed boss | Thanks Frank;)

– Outstanding, reliable assistant | Thank you Beate

– Great working environment | Thank you Redevco.

– Exciting industry | I love real estate.

– Residing in one of my favorite cities, Düsseldorf, with a beautiful apartment

– Good salary | Hello Kö

– Company car

And that was the end of my restless search. And me too.

There was simply nothing left to change, improve or fine-tune. There was no project left to distract myself with; no certificate to relentlessly pursue.

I had it all.

In the moment when everything was seemingly perfect, I hit my breaking point. The suffering became intolerable. On paper I had it all but internally I was more confused, frustrated and unsettled than ever.

As Rich Litvin puts it: “You will never have enough of what you don’t really need.”

My discontent for life grew larger and larger. I found myself easily irritated, becoming jaded and obnoxious.

There was nothing left to seek, no one to blame and nowhere left to run. For the first time, I had was forced to confront and deal with MY INNER SELF.

What did I actually want deep inside me?

This wasn’t the first crisis in my young life. However, it was the first time I could no longer draw up an action plan as my approach thus far was obviously not working.

As a result, I decided to talk to someone professional: my first coach.

I still remember our first meeting like it was yesterday.

Anyone who has experience with coaching knows that it is not always a walk in the park. Especially if you choose a coach who really confronts you with yourself And he did.

So often, I asked myself why I couldn’t just be happy with what is. I should be satisfied and content with all life has given me thus far.

However, the more I tried to ignore it, the louder, more deafening the voice inside me became.

When I finally decided to listen and give myself permission to want something different, my life radically changed.

Time has therefore taught me one thing:

I HAVE TO STAY TRUE TO MYSELF.

Everything else is, in my opinion, a loss of our precious time here.

After my time as a full-time lawyer at Redevco, I initially worked as a freelance consultant and used my legal and business knowledge to do numerous courses and training in coaching and personal development. I started training as a yoga teacher just for fun and even ran yoga classes for a brief time.

I used the time to get inspiration from a wide variety of activities and ways of working until the desire to bring the magic of coaching closer to others became so strong that I did just that.

I have been working as a coach for several years now and every day I am living a life full of passion, purpose and service as I share my knowledge and experience with my wonderful clients as they transform their lives.

This journey was far more than a simple career change. It was and continues to be a path of expansion both professionally and personally; spiritually and intellectually.

It has given me a better understanding of life; the ability to find clarity and stability in any situation and the capacity to tap into our superpowers of creating our world through our thoughts and feelings.

Looking back now, it was not an easy path, but I wouldn’t have taken any other way. Every little step has shown me so much about myself, life and this world.

DID I DO IT ALONE? NO, ABSOLUTELY NOT.

The majority of the time, I was accompanied by coaches, mentors and teachers who supported me with their knowledge and experience along the way.

WE DON’T HAVE TO DO THIS ALONE.

No matter your current circumstances, it’s never too late to gain clarity, give yourself permission for what you truly desire, tap into your magic and live a life full of meaning and purpose.

You are worthy of it all.

If you would like to find out more about me and my work, please book an appointment to connect with me, obligation free.

