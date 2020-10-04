My friends designed my life

Whenever I talk about my friends.. I’ll say my friends are the best. They did a lot to me, they just shaped my life. They taught me so many things. How a day should be, how to spend my day doing almost everything, I want to do in a day, Planning, organizing, how to create to – do’s, how to make routines, many many things. Because of them I learnt many things. Otherwise I spend my days randomly without proper planning. They taught me multitasking, how to patch the similar works together. My days run in the right track after learning these things. Growing is important, making others grow that need a big heart. I am blessed to have such wonderful relations in my life.