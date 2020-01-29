My favorite Princesses are the ones who got stripped from their titles

Belinda Ginter is an industry leader in Emotional Kinesiology, Success coaching & Mindset.
She is a trained emotional Kinesiologist certified in BET and Mindset Expert with over 5 years of experience with 6,000 plus clinical coaching hours, working with thousands of clients worldwide.
Her speaking skills definitely set her apart and often leave the crowd overjoyed and wanting more. She has graced the stages in over 6 different countries and all over Canada and the United States. She prides herself of leaving the crowd better than how she found them, with a ton of practical tips they can implement immediately to better their lives and businesses.
Belinda's superpowers are her ability to love hard and soulfully hold space for others. Client have said that “she respects and loves you enough to tell you the truth when you need to hear in a truly graceful way”. “She is not afraid to deliver a mindset slap when needed”, in a world where so many things get sugar coated you want someone honest like Belinda in your corner.
She works intuitively directly with your soul and is able to point out things you just simply can not see in yourself that can be stopping you from having the success you truly desire. Her background in removing negative past family programming beliefs benefits her clients and they often are unaware of what is keeping them stuck.
Belinda’s clients describe her as being magical and caring, authentic and a true genius when it comes to slaying subconscious blocks. She is brilliant when it comes to mindset hacks and proven strategies.
Truly an expert who makes a difference with a unique ability to provide clarity effortlessly and quickly.
She is also a loving mother to two wonderful children Natel (aged 12) and Gavin (aged 6). She is the wife to the fabulous Dr. Derek Ginter Chiropractor/Acupuncturist extraordinaire and has two fur babies, Sir Winston a Shepherd/Boxer/Terrier mix dog & JuJu her soul mate siamese/ragdoll cat.