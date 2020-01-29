My favorite Princesses are the ones who got stripped from their titles

“Diana” and “Megan” thank you both for teaching us what Princesses do.

They…

Speak their truth

They know when its time to quit

Walk away from toxic environments that don’t serve them

Put their mental health first

They trust their intuition

Put their immediate family first

Care more about their wellbeing than a title

Don’t lose their independence when they love a man deeply

Give time to charities

They know that just because something is tradition and has been done for years if it’s wrong… it’s wrong

Help others

Become financially independent

Speak up to in the face of injustice for themselves, their families and for others

I used to shield my daughter from the falsehoods of Disney Princesses and their false fairytale lives however these two Princesses I can really get behind. What amazing role models.