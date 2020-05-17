My father’ letter

Morning to morning by reading the letter my father wrote to me long time ago, I start wiggling all my legs, feet, arms, hands out of my comfy bed and choose the mode of vivid mobility and happiness to function.

Tolittle by little daughter, my pinkish pinkie from all my 12 fingers

I always want to start and end my letter to you with the untangled confirmation that I love you very much, realizing that it is so redundant for the fact that any father would love his daughter, so I am, as your father subjectively love you for the only reason that you are my daughter. However, “very much “ is added on my own will.

Yesterday was the happy day for me since I received your letter delivered to me by an old mailman, who as always waited for me to share your letter with him as the courtesy of a reciprocal amusement and comfort. I ask him to follow the HIPPA codes so please remain trusted in confidentially. I was so happy to read your letter that I swear I could’ve been shunt from growing a few inches of my height. That is how happiness could effect us human by simultaneously stopping our growth spurt ! But I realize that could come from the fact that i am too old to be almost impossible to grow any inches.

I am so worried that you are sick! I could not sleep, thinking and worrying so much about you. Just after one night with tremendous stress, all my hair turned white. Please note how worrisome could change the hair color of a devoted father like me.

After selfie looking at the mirror intensively, I came to realize the truth that all my dark hair turned white, not yesterday, but almost 15 years ago!

My petite daughter, how could I tell you, without any further doubts, just with my tiny teeny doubt, that you are going to be, or destined to be the greatest mind. Having a great mind is the fist part of a hypothesis.

The second part of this hypothesis, is that commonly a great mind tends to attache to a not very great body, or even unfit body.

Please move relentlessly all your four extremities. Go play with your siblings in the garden, keep yourself physically mobile as much as possible. I am afraid if you don’t do that soon , then all your arms and legs will become frail and wailed, like arms and legs of Steven Hawkin.

I love you very much. I thought I would be the person so advanced in my time, thinking the best way to benefit your future, by giving you the best endowment of genetic engineering, of having a great mind.

However, i don’t know if you could turn out to be some sort of brainiac genius, that pending on the future. While waiting for you to develop into a great mind inside a great head, i want to give you the head up about the possibility of a correlation between a great mind and frail body.

To my panic observation, you seem to receive the frail body part that comes together with the great head.

Your genius father, who is the proud father of a great mind,

DAD