My Father Is My Strength Presentation – Harjot Singh Saluja

A role model is someone you look up to, who can have a major impact in your life. My father, Mr Trilok Singh, is my role model. My father possesses certain qualities that I admire. He is loving, caring, selfless, hard-working, he displays good moral values, and he has taught me important life lessons. He is someone who inspires us and impacts our life in the most profound way.

Based in Jhalap, Harjot says , his father is the kindest person he know, he will literally help anyone he sees in need of a helping hand, whether that is helping someone with their shopping if they are struggling or if they need help or advice. He gives his time to anyone that needs it.

We usually expect that person to guide us in the right direction and prevent us from deviating from our paths. That person, in my life, is my father.

When most people get asked who inspires them, they usually say the names of celebrities, or when they get asked who their role model is, they usually say a celebrity they are keen on, like a singer, author, actor or footballer. Don’t get me wrong, I look up to plenty of celebrities, but my number one inspiration and role model is my dad. My father is a wonderful human being and a great dad. He made me strive to become a better person each day and he ensured that I did not fall prey to bad intentions. I still go to him before taking any decision in my life. I could not have asked for a better role model than my father.

My dad is my rock, he’s always been there for me, I mean I know that’s what dads do but he honestly does go above and beyond. I can talk to him about anything, which is important because most people can’t. Literally if I have a problem he is almost always the first person I go to. He reviewed my homework and I studied mathematics under him. I believe that the greatest virtues he taught me were discipline and punctuality. It is because of him that I complete my work in time and with utmost sincerity even today.

He taught me not to give in to fear and to face every adversity with a clean and composed mind. I aspire to be just like my dad, caring, kind, funny, thoughtful, positive. I could aspire to do anything that I want but along with that I want to be just like my dad, I want to be as positive as I can be just like him.

My father is my role model for many reasons. First and foremost I admire his passion for work. That is why he is so respected in his business as well. He is always there to help his colleagues even if it is not his work. In fact, one can always see him spending weekends helping others out. Moreover, my father is a simple man. He does not like expensive things and lives an easy and peaceful life. Also, he never shouts on anyone of us. I wonder if he ever gets angry on anything as he takes everything so calmly and takes his time to decide upon things.

Conclusion :

There is no doubt that my father’s role is vital in my life. His presence is vital for maintaining the balance and peace in my family. A father is the one who earns the badge of the stricter parent and whose denial of permission for anything means a lot to the children. I also admire my father and try to imbibe his qualities so that I become like him when I grow up.