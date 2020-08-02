“My faith and passion for what I love keeps me going” With Yissendy Trinidad

I love inspiring and motivating others. I’ve been rejected so many times, especially in the entertainment industry and I want to motivate others to keep going despite the rejection. My faith and passion for what I love to keep me going. I want to help others continue to have faith in themselves.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing Yissendy Trinidad. Born in the Dominican Republic, Yissendy immigrated to the United States at the age of 18 and along with her degree in Business, is a trained Actress, ‘writer, producer. She has her own Production company Trinidad Entertainment Group.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the city of Santiago, in the Dominican Republic. Where I grew up, with my brothers and parents, I have beautiful memories in my country because everything there is so different. Culture, Friends, and family are very important for us Dominicans.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell a story?

I have always dreamed of coming to the United States. God gave my dad an opportunity to relocate to the US for work and that’s how my blessing came to migrate to this country. I was able to come with a green card and social security thanks to my dad.

Can you tell us the story of how you came to the USA? What was that experience like?

I came to the US at the age of 18. For me, it was life-changing. I only spoke basic English. I had attended the University of Dominican Republic but when I came to America I had to start over. It was not easy. My first job when I arrived was working at Burger King. Working there is how I learned to speak English. 6 months later, I became an assistant manager and then decided to go back to school. I got my degree in business and became a medical assistant.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Well, I am grateful to my Dad because if it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to come here.

So how are things going today?

Things are going great! I feel every experience is for us to grow. I took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles where I currently reside, making choices daily to continue to pursue my dreams. I have started my own production company and even have a short films in the film festival circuit.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

For me, I love inspiring and motivating others. I’ve been rejected so many times, especially in the entertainment industry and I want to motivate others to keep going despite the rejection. My faith and passion for what I love keep me going. I want to help others continue to have faith in themselves.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you change to improve the system?

To change immigration law to have more opportunities for immigrants. I would like for immigration reform where they legalize immigrants who have no criminal records and for them to have the right to pursue citizenship., For the wait time for family members outside of the country who have applied for residence to be lessened.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Faith-God will never put you in a situation that you can’t handle Educate yourself. Discipline Determination Believe in yourself that you can be anything that you want.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

WHENEVER TRAGEDY STRIKES THIS COUNTRY COMES TOGETHER IN UNITY AND LOVE THE FREEDOM TO MOBILIZE AND ASSEMBLE TO MAKE CHANGE IS POSSIBLE HERE MORE WOMEN THEN EVER ARE IN CONGRESS AND SHAKING THINGS UP!

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Oh well, I’m not going to say only one person, but I would love to have a private breakfast with Oprah, Michelle Obama, and Ellen DeGeneres, These are powerful, compassionate women and for me, they are an inspiration to love, tenacity and strength.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

IG: yissendytrinidad_official

Twitter: Yissendyt

Website:www.yissendy.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!