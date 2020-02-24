Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Eye-Opening Experience With Social Media and Smartphones

And the wake-up call that forced me to make a change.

By

I can tell you my from my personal experience. I was addicted to the point that I felt that I was living in some virtual world. My life went topsy turvy if I didn’t get the reply from someone. Lately I got a wake up call and I decided to uninstall everything. I knew it was difficult but I had to do it for myself. I just wanted to get over this obsessive compulsion. I feel we as human beings should have dreams and aspirations which aren’t confined to these shitty devices. Nowadays these devices are made so so addictive that you end doing something or the other even if you don’t want to. If I am enjoying or if I like something then I don’t need anyone’s validation to affirm it. These smartphones are making people narcissistic. Their lives revolve around themselves and they want to live in this fugazi. They are just trapped in these shitty devices trying to get validation from some people. Even if they talk their mind is somewhere else anxious waiting for a text. I was also like this. And some people I liked used to do this and I know how it feels like. So I made a decision that I am not going to give this kind of feeling to anyone. Atleast people who I don’t want to hurt. And you wont believe quitting social media had magical effects on me and this isn’t some kinda exaggeration. These constant notifications and innumerable likes may give you happiness but its vague and illusionary. You are much more than that. I feel at some point in our lives we need detachment from these fake validations so that we can find ourselves.

    Sushil Kumar

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.