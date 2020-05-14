Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Experiences Being Fired or Laid Off

“I was fired!” he said.

Another dear friend of mine just got fired and called me.

Well, he actually just got laid off, he said that is what he says to make himself feel better. He feels like crud. He is questioning everything, but mainly he questions his value. This guy is a gem and is a victim of a suffering travel industry.

I just shared with him my usual experiences when getting fired or laid off:

-Get pissed

-Cry

-Eat too much

-Accept it

-Convince myself I’ll be broke and never work again

-Call everyone

-Ask for help

-Do stupid interviews

-Wait way too long

-Freak out

-Basically run out of money

-Find work that makes way more money and makes me way happier than I was before

And then at some point, repeat the process

If you have been fired, furloughed or laid off. I’m sorry. It sucks and it hurts. But, this is not because you have no value. This is an awful, painful bump in the road and you will overcome it. You are exactly who you were before you lost that job and exactly who you will be when you find your next great adventure. Do not give up!

    Eve Mayer, New York Times Best Selling Author/Consultant at Life in the Fasting Lane, Eve Mayer Media

    Eve Mayer is the Co-author of the New York Times best selling book Life In The Fasting Lane along with Dr. Jason Fung and Megan Ramos. Eve is the Owner of FastingLane.com. She is a speaker, author, and entrepreneur recognized by Forbes and CNN. After decades of struggling with obesity and reaching 300 pounds, she discovered fasting and changed her life. Eve speaks and consults worldwide on digital marketing, diversity and inclusion, wellness and fasting. Eve is the host of the Life In the Fasting Lane Podcast. Follow Eve on Twitter and Instagram @EveMayerMedia

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
