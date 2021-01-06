Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Epiphany epiphany

(Epiphany is the feast day that celebrates the visit of the “3 wise men from the East.” It’s a great story, there is a manipulative, evil, hand wringing king, the infant Prince of Peace that he feels will take his throne and the 3 spiritually-tuned-in astronomers bearing lavish and strange gifts who un-do his wicked plan.)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What are 3 wise people bringing you today? For me it was 3 wise questions from a daily mediation I enjoyed this morning from Pray as you Go. 

Pa rumpa pum pum

The last question embedded in the meditation asked what gift I would give to this holy family. For a moment I felt like the little drummer boy…”I have no gift to bring that’s fit to give a king.” (Not to mention the practical challenges of gift-giving across space and time. ; ) 

They are who they are

Then instantly I felt gratitude. I could gift them my gratitude. Gratitude for their story that has been a part of my life since I was little…Gratitude that they are who they are. 

The gift inside the gratitude

And then it hit me: That is the heart of it, the gift inside of the gratitude. People being exactly who they are is something for which we can all be grateful. When you are fully you, and I am fully me, moving toward being the most radiant authentic version of ourselves, THAT IS THE GIFT we all bring to the world. 

“I’m fine, it’s fine, everything is fine…” 

When we hold onto thoughts like; I’m not good enough, I’m not smart enough, I’m not rich enough, we are compelled to pretend, you know, “I’m fine, it’s fine, everything’s fine,” and force ourselves to carry the western-style-weight of “keeping up with the Jones’ or the Kardashians or just the corners of our mouths. Allowing ourselves to be crippled by life long or even inherited limiting beliefs, makes it impossible to show up in the world as who we ARE. When we ignore the habitual thoughts that don’t serve us, we limp on as broken individuals part of broken communities. 

Be who you are 

When we turn toward the messy parts and start choosing to use our time and energy to create the life we love, every body wins. When you begin living this way those around you will be inspired to do so as well. We all rise together. Happy, whole people = happy whole communities. 

A gift to the whole world

Working on yourself therefore, is a wise gift to the whole world. Here is a gift from you to me to help you do it. I’ve opened up spots to offer another 10 people, a 30 minute, 1:1 coaching session in January. I’m calling it a Resolution Revolution : ) Let’s chat about where you are and what you want. I will share 3 coaching tools to help you get it. What better way to start the new year? 

I AM READY, LET’S DO THIS!

Here’s what clients are saying:

“Lori gets to the crux of the issue. She was able help me see that thoughts are just that, thoughts, and I do not need to be afraid of them, but that I could see them for what they are and no more. With her guidance, I was able to dismiss irrational thoughts that were getting in the way of me living my best life with my family. ”

— D. CONTINO

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Holiday
    Community//

    A Freshly Minted Holiday

    by Kimberly Davis
    Community//

    Gratitude is the key to inner peace

    by Karin Sieger
    Community//

    Author Bracha Goetz: “Expressing gratitude for the many gifts in your lives.”

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.