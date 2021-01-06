My Epiphany epiphany







What are 3 wise people bringing you today? For me it was 3 wise questions from a daily mediation I enjoyed this morning from Pray as you Go.

Pa rumpa pum pum

The last question embedded in the meditation asked what gift I would give to this holy family. For a moment I felt like the little drummer boy…”I have no gift to bring that’s fit to give a king.” (Not to mention the practical challenges of gift-giving across space and time. ; )

They are who they are

Then instantly I felt gratitude. I could gift them my gratitude. Gratitude for their story that has been a part of my life since I was little…Gratitude that they are who they are.

The gift inside the gratitude

And then it hit me: That is the heart of it, the gift inside of the gratitude. People being exactly who they are is something for which we can all be grateful. When you are fully you, and I am fully me, moving toward being the most radiant authentic version of ourselves, THAT IS THE GIFT we all bring to the world.

“I’m fine, it’s fine, everything is fine…”

When we hold onto thoughts like; I’m not good enough, I’m not smart enough, I’m not rich enough, we are compelled to pretend, you know, “I’m fine, it’s fine, everything’s fine,” and force ourselves to carry the western-style-weight of “keeping up with the Jones’ or the Kardashians or just the corners of our mouths. Allowing ourselves to be crippled by life long or even inherited limiting beliefs, makes it impossible to show up in the world as who we ARE. When we ignore the habitual thoughts that don’t serve us, we limp on as broken individuals part of broken communities.

Be who you are

When we turn toward the messy parts and start choosing to use our time and energy to create the life we love, every body wins. When you begin living this way those around you will be inspired to do so as well. We all rise together. Happy, whole people = happy whole communities.

A gift to the whole world

Working on yourself therefore, is a wise gift to the whole world. Here is a gift from you to me to help you do it. I’ve opened up spots to offer another 10 people, a 30 minute, 1:1 coaching session in January. I’m calling it a Resolution Revolution : ) Let’s chat about where you are and what you want. I will share 3 coaching tools to help you get it. What better way to start the new year?

Here’s what clients are saying:

“Lori gets to the crux of the issue. She was able help me see that thoughts are just that, thoughts, and I do not need to be afraid of them, but that I could see them for what they are and no more. With her guidance, I was able to dismiss irrational thoughts that were getting in the way of me living my best life with my family. ”

— D. CONTINO