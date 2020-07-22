My Dearest Friend Maggie

In pursuit of many things in life, sometimes we overlook investing time in building deep friendships. There are several definitions of friends, however the meaning of dear friends, is far more profound~it takes time to build, and once cemented, it usually sustains a life time.



Over the years, you meet many people, most remain acquaintances and some become dear friends. I write of one such friend, I could reach out to, and hear her say on the other end of the call, ”I am on my way.”



I met Maggie, over two decades ago, an amazingly intelligent, gracious and kind person. We do not live in the same city, we plan our holidays with family, bond at social get togethers and attend milestone birthdays!

My friend travels over 200 days a year, no kidding. Don’t ask her which countries on the world map she has travelled to, ask her which country she has not been to, those few, she may count on her finger tips! Many a time, I quickly look up and read about the cities and towns she sends me photographs from. Thoroughly detailed, hence her travels are well researched and fabulously organized~ that’s Maggie, at home or on a holiday.

On one of her milestone birthdays, I decided to paint her portrait and couriered the artwork. As is tradition, she was holidaying with her family overseas and thanks to FaceTime, I got to see her expression on receiving the canvas. I remember her saying, ‘Oh my God, I don’t believe this!’ It’s these things that matter and are of essence~they make the moments and the difference.

We may not meet or speak everyday, but dear friends are clearly the ones you count on and who bring a smile, laughter and light, when you think of them. Perhaps the meaning of deep friendship is, ‘I am here for you, always.’



Happy Birthday Maggie!