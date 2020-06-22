Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Dad’s Gift

Despite a contentious relationship, we still found a connection.

By

My Dad and I had a contentious relationship when I was a child. But despite that, he gave me a life-altering gift. This gift has gotten me through deep heartache, suicidal thoughts, and the Covid-19 Quarantine.

When I was 9 years old my Dad dragged me up a 12,000 foot mountain in the Colorado Rockies. The hike was challenging, but when I got to that remote mountain lake, with not a soul around except my Dad and brother, I thought I’d gotten to heaven.

It was so quiet, I could hear the earth humming. The lake was so clear, I could see the fish fleeting around.

My Mema, who had been my greatest ally and thought I was perfect, had died only a few days before. And for many reasons I couldn’t go to her funeral.

Getting to the top of that mountain, and hearing the earth’s heartbeat, soothed all the pain, anguish and loneliness I felt from her departure.

It was like the people-less earth filled the wounds of my body with a soothing salve.

During the quarantine, I went backpacking as I had done for 40 years. It was the best place for social distancing.  The first night I was out, I remembered what was really true in the world. The trees, birds, and rippling creek always reminds me that there’s much bigger universal forces at play. That no matter how bad things look, there’s always good underneath.

Sometimes we just have to wipe the dust and doom from our eyes and look for it.

I’m forever grateful for my Dad teaching me how to feel safe by myself in the woods. Without that I’m not sure I would’ve made it this far.

But thanks to my Dad’s gift, I know there’s strength and safety in the wilderness.

Holly Jaleski, Self-Leadership Coach at Flow and Go LLC

I help Women Creatives and Entrepreneurs who are ready to break free from the chains of anxiety and overwhelm.

My Clients feel empowered over their emotions, and use all the energy that was being zapped from their anxiety, into expressing their Creativity in a myriad of ways by teaching you brain rewiring tools and the foundations of self-leadership.

Self-leadership and inner mastery is how you survive and make better decisions in uncertain times. If you know it’s coming, you prepare. And even when you don’t know it’s coming, you have a strong foundation, to weather the storm, and pivot quickly.

This is what I teach my clients. I spent the first 30 years of my life being outer led, and other directed and having a lot of anxiety, fear and overwhelm to show for it. None of the tools that were out there worked.

So one day I'd had enough of the pain of anxiety. I decided to use my training in Psychology and Biology to dissolve my anxiety once and for all.I now have a foundation of self-leadership and inner guidance that I share with others.

It’s not too late to change. It’s not too late to build a strong inner foundation NOW so that you CAN have a thriving business and powerful relationships no matter what’s going on in the world.

