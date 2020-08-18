Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Covid 19 Is My Coach

Loss, Love and Life's Magic

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Covid 19 is my Coach during shelter in place. This is my story or what I refer to as my toboggan ride.

“Burnout” is a phrase I know well. After all, I’m a Learning and Development Coach. Yet, I just didn’t know how burnout I was until the shelter in place mandate was announced in my hometown, San Francisco. My burnout was the result of being the sole care taker for my mom for the last 10 years and then both parents for the past 5 years. My mom lived in Sonoma and my dad lived in San Francisco. Three years ago, I moved them both out of their homes into an Assisted Living in Sonoma. My dad passed away 12/17/19. Yet, I kept going. And, going.  I am certain if it wasn’t for my meditation practice, my friends and my New Ventures West coaching colleagues, I would be in a corner rocking myself while loudly singing a bad mantra. 

I skipped the part of rocking myself while reciting a mantra. Instead on March 16th, I collapsed from exhaustion. Got sick. Not Covid 19, thankfully. I slept non-stop. When I was awake, I was struck by all the loss. Not just the death of my dad. The loss for all us, our way of life. The loss, the grief  overwhelmed me.

The Journey

My initial reaction to Covid 19 as my coach was to ignore the lessons “the coach” was relentlessly whispering in my ear. Plus, I did not view the time at home as an opportunity to learn. So, I turned away from the opportunity, ignored my feelings. Rather than reflect, I binge watched, baked cookies, exchanged hilarious jokes and participated in Zoom happy hours. Didn’t we all? 

Realization

I began to realize, Covid 19 was providing a container to heal my burn out. I felt something tugging on my heart between the cookie baking and Netflix marathons. After I recovered from my bug, I had more energy. More time.

My meditations and nature hikes got longer and I journaled more. All these practices began to ground me while supporting my wellbeing. I got curious about the loss, my grief. Since I wasn’t working, I had time to reflect on loss.  

Today’s Learning

Over the last several months my practices along with slowing down provided an opportunity to reconnect with myself. Heal. When I look over my shoulder and reflect on this last 10 years, I realize, I was burnout due my belief that I needed to put my parents first in order to be a “good daughter”. I forgot that I am goodness, already a good daughter. And, that I need to care for myself in order to take care of my parents. 

The experience at home has provided a time to replenish, develop while noticing the magic in life.

Life is magical. Even when life is hard, I dig deep to find life’s magic when challenged.

I have learned with every loss, I find more of myself. If my job or even my dad remained, what happen next couldn’t.

The new space is where the gifts come in, life’s magic. The key is to accept the loss. Otherwise, I miss the lesson, a new lens to view my life’s magic.

Grief is not my favorite teacher. Yet, I have experienced that grief’s pain fosters my growth. If that loss had not occurred in my life, I would not have grown, evolved as I am today. It’s is not easy for me, it is painful.

For me, Covid 19 is a tough Coach. Yet, it allowed me to slow down, embrace my grief, begin to heal and learn. I am committed to my practices to maintain my wellbeing. I am learning how to breathe through my tough moments. To be with my emotions while discovering the magic of life.

Life’s magic is present in my life, it’s in every breath I take, my nature hikes, the loving gestures from my friends & coaching colleagues.

My Mom

And, now, since my burnout is diminishing, I realize the magic is the love in my mom’s voice, I see it in her eyes through the glass window when I visit.

Life’s magic is pure love. 

“ Love is the key to magic and miracles”  Rumi

    Melanie C. Jones, Melanie's mission is to make a difference by fostering self-awareness in children & adults. at Melanie C. Jones Consulting

    Melanie Jones is Learning and Development professional.  Melanie's mission is to make a difference by fostering self-awareness in children and adults has driven her career. Her objective is to supply people, young and old with tools that would inspire their personal and professional development.

    Although Melanie is the Founder of a children’s organization, Speak To Children she is committed to leveraging employee effectiveness in the workplace. As a Learning and Organizational Development Professional Melanie has efficiently led the analysis, design, development, delivery and evaluation of scalable, global talent development programs for a variety of audiences. Melanie has rich history of success building trust when creating and identifying programs that transform and motivate employee behavior resulting in effective organizational change.

    Well-known institutions such as Genentech, Stanford University, The Fresh Air Fund, The National Alopecia Areata Foundation, Friends of The Children, The National Psoriasis Foundation and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in their Child Life Department have employed Melanie as a consultant and speaker. She has worked with the prestigious Eisenhower Foundation and The International Diplomacy Council. Also, the Shinyo En Foundation honored her with a Community Leader Award.
    Melanie earned her BA in Sociology from the University of San Francisco and a MS in Organization Development from the University of San Francisco. Melanie received formal public speaking training from Power Speak Inc. She also studied under Paula Statman, an inspirational speaker and coach, she has a LinkedIn Conscious Business Certification , Compassion Cultivation Training: Stanford School of Medicine – Mediation Competencies Training, Leadership Emotional Intelligence Awareness ,The Heart of Coaching: Thomas Crane and Power Speaking, Inc. – Speech and Presentation
    COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT & ACCOMPLISHMENTS
    International Child Resource Institute – Board of Member
    The Shinnyo-en Foundation Community Leader Award
    Family House, Inc. – UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital – All Stars Helping Kids
    Danced with Bolshoi Ballet at 10 Years of Age

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Be willing to make mistakes” With Rachel Strickland and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Pregnancy During the Coronavirus Is Stressful. Here’s How to Cope.

    by Eleni Jaswa
    Courtesy of VectorMine / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    It’s Possible to Avoid Burnout in a Fast-Paced Workplace. Here’s How.

    by Marina Khidekel

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.