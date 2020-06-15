Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Classroom

My reflection when I think of the students that were in my Pre K class and how the world reflects in their eyes today.

By

I walk into my classroom and I brace myself for what I will see reflected in the babies eyes that I teach.
I look into the eyes of my black children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they have seen their families whipped, beaten, hanged, shot, and killed .
I look into the eyes of my brown children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they have seen their families hunted and ripped from their arms, herded into cages like animals, put in detention camps, deported, leaving them in America crying and weeping alone.
I look into the eyes of my Asian children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they have seen their families spit upon called names, and told to go back to China because they caused the virus around the world.
I look into the eyes of my Jewish children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they have seen their families shot while praying, and told “Jews will not replace us.”
I look into the eyes of my Native American children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they have seen their family’s land destroyed by chemicals and construction, and told, “You do not belong in our country.” The country that they were first to inhabit.
I look into the eyes of my white children and I see the pain and fear reflected there because they do not know the truth of what they see and hear. Are their families part of the solution or part of the problem?
I look at the faces in my one little classroom and I feel the pain and fear. I want to scream, yell, pound my fist, but I know what I must do.
I look into their eyes. I hold each and everyone. I weep with them because I know that I too was once that child that had that pain and fear reflected in my eyes not so long ago.

Laurie Jay

laurie

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Mom I’m Committed to Being

by Julie Ketover
Community//

A Girls’ Trip Like No Other

by Chrissie Ferguson
debrah-lee-charatan_border-crisis
Community//

We’ve Been Here Before: A Daughter of Holocaust Survivors Weighs in on the Border Crisis

by Debrah Lee Charatan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.