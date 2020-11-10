Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My business and my future goals: Jerome Gillan

What do you think it takes to be successful in the world of gaming and streaming? Well, Jerome Gillan shares his views. Starting streaming as a way to meet new people, Jerome Gillan has pushed himself to greater heights. His career started back in 2019. First, as a gamer for entertainment, and then as a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What do you think it takes to be successful in the world of gaming and streaming? Well, Jerome Gillan shares his views.

Starting streaming as a way to meet new people, Jerome Gillan has pushed himself to greater heights. His career started back in 2019. First, as a gamer for entertainment, and then as a career in late 2019.

He has a very large audience that is made up of other successful streamers and gamers, and even the up and coming ones because of his level of success on Twitch. He has built this large audience by being a source of constant inspiration to many. Everyone loves to draw inspiration from somewhere or someone, and Jerome Gillan loves to be that source of inspiration. At just twenty-six years of age, his successes in the world of streaming have inspired young video game players and streamers. He is like an open book to those who watch him.

He also built an audience using a technique called “Multiboxing”. In the beginning, most people thought he was wrong and that it was cheating, but then it wasn’t. So, he used this technique to create content and do things that seemed impossible to many other streamers. However, when it started becoming a success, he attracted a lot more audience because everyone wanted to see it. With this high level of success, he has been able to change people’s minds about the idea of cheating when using Multiboxing. Someone was even inspired by Jerome to say that he has developed a love for Multiboxing, thanks to him.

When asked about his future goals and plans for all his future streams, he was pretty incisive. He explained that due to the coronavirus, the eyes of people all over the world have been open to streaming, so now is the time for him and other well-recognized streamers to seize their opportunity. He is doing so by doing another forty-eight hours stream. Even though long streams can be a bit challenging, Jerome believes it is worth it in the end. Jerome expects to take the world by storm in the near future, but he is not making any promises, is he?

In the next five years, Jerome believes he will still be growing stronger, doing the things he loves the most. By now, those things are obvious. So, expect Jerome Gillan to be playing games, creating newer content, and sharing more innovative ideas with his audience.

To all the young gamers and streamers out there, Jerome has a message for you. Always keep the faith and put in the streaming hours. If you enjoy it as much as he does, make it a career. He advises that they should not get lost in the drama, toxicity, and the competition. After all, video games are meant to be enjoyed and fun-filled.

So, every young gamer should take a leaf from Jerome Gillan’s book. Make your love and passion for games a source of income and be quite good at it. Then, there will be little or no regrets in life.

To follow Jerome Gillan‘s journey and get first-hand info, click his covers on YouTube, Twitch  Twitter and Website today!

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Kanou Awata Is An Influencer Bringing More Positivity Into The World

    by Ken Conklin
    Community//

    “STEM has become so important.” With Penny Bauder & Steve Suarez

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
    Community//

    How Chris Erb of Tripleclix is changing the landscape of the Gaming industry by connecting some of the biggest brands to the world of gaming

    by Alexandra Spirer

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.