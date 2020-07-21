“My Biggest Motivation? Just to keep challenging myself – Vaibhav Viraj

When it comes to digital marketing, there is a lot of confusion involved.What is digital marketing? What is it for? People make it a lot more complicated than it really is.Delhi based entrepreneur VAIBHAV VIRAJ breaking it down for us. He says “ essentially, digital marketing is a form of marketing that encompasses the use of digital tools or channels to communicate to your audience creating your brand presence online, that’s the goal when audience lands on platforms like Facebook, Gmail, browsers, Instagram making it eccentric than the traditional way”. Vaibhav Viraj is a well renowned digital marketer and entrepreneur from Delhi founded his own company in no time after being celebrated by his client’s satisfaction and trust for him.Being an entrepreneur is such Young age, he knows his responsibility for his work. He wakes up at 7 am and starts his day with a glass of water with lemon and turmeric in it. 30minutes of the intense workout makes himself productive throughout the day. He also travel a lot, speaking at conferences around the world about SEO, growth hacking, digital marketing, and entrepreneurship. On asking about what it takes to be this version of Vaibhav Viraj,the well-renowned entrepreneur , he laughed and replied You need to dig deep and connect with your users on a personal level. When you do this, you can create content that caters to their needs and desires while answering their questions. This builds trust and makes it much easier for you to then sell your product or service to them. Digital marketing is a combination of understanding tactics that work (like SEO and content marketing) and relentless testing. The online marketing process never ends because you need to keep making adjustments to see what will provide the best results. He also added for his devotees to keep motivated and stay put until you get where you want to see yourself.

1. What gets you out of bed in the morning i.e what’s your source of motivation?

The main source of my motivation is a new day with new ideas and some great opportunity which will not only give me an advantage as well as how I can improve other’s life through my ideas.

2. Why should people choose your product/services?

What we need while we take something or buy something are trust and quality and that is what I am trying and giving my best so that people can trust and take services from me.

3. What’s your competitive advantage and why can’t it be copied?

The main advantage is that we provide vast services which I think not everyone does.

Copying our idea wouldn’t be easy for everyone as this requires a lot of work and time also.

4. What risks are you facing?

The biggest risk is the competition which is increasing day by day, if you have a stand in the top you have to be different from others, having some great ideas and plans to execute that.

5. Have you considered any alliance/partnership?

No, at this moment I am working alone.