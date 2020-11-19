Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Beautifully Glorified Life

Photo by KAL VISUALS on Unsplash
I’ve got to be honest…

I’ve never found glory in hard work, working hard, or sacrifice. I’ve worked hard and took the path of most resistance many times in my life, but it sucked and deep down I knew I was acting out others’ ideas of what life’s supposed to look like.

I think it is the silliest concept man ever created…

Let’s kill ourselves to live.

That lifestyle is fine for some, just not for me.

I Shamelessly Desire Ease

I demonstrated struggle for my daughters. I taught them life needs to be hard and stressful. Now I’m showing them that only people who believe they need to struggle in life, struggle in life.

I guess I’m lazier than that and I want to enjoy ALL of life without sacrifice.

Sure, there are challenges in life, but challenges do not need to be strugglicious. There are easier ways to overcome challenges. I immediately ask myself “who can help me with this?”

And it took me a while to be shameless about my desire for ease. It’s quite a radical shift from the “ways of the world.”

I hear, see, and listen to people glorify hard work like it deserves a place of elevation in our society.

I can applaud someone else for wanting to sacrifice themselves for a lifestyle or out of obligation to something greater than themselves… if that’s what they really want.

We Can Have It All

I prefer and believe I can have ease AND the entire lifestyle I want.

And because that’s what I look to create…

It’s unfolding before me.

You’ll find in the world what you believe and admire and glorify.

You can believe in and admire and glorify hard work and sacrifice…

Just don’t shame others for believing in and admiring and glorifying ease and wealth without the inconvenience of struggling, stress, and sacrifice.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

