Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“My Back Story to Here.”

I never understood why people would say… If I could go back. The truth is that you are the sum of every person and experience that has come along to shape you I grew up in Compton and was raised by 2 parents that had no love to give for even themselves… I was beat […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I never understood why people would say… If I could go back.

The truth is that you are the sum of every person and experience that has come along to shape you

I grew up in Compton and was raised by 2 parents that had no love to give for even themselves… I was beat for religion, their anger and my existence.

I left home at 17 and over the next 9… I worked nonstop to aquire all the stuff that “makes a happy life.”

At 26 I had the house, the business, the money, the man and the cars to only find myself empty and confused.

So for the next 4 years I chose to numb myself each day. I had never felt so alone yet somebody was there. Looking back, I couldn’t accept love bc I had none for me.

Those 4 years ended with losing everything because I chose to escape reality and destroy the hurt and angry girl.

I was dead at 30 in a hospital room from an OD and in a mental institution for a week. I remembered looking out the window to tell the universe… “I give up.”

I left CA to Florida to isolate and see where life took me.

I sobered up, stayed away from trouble and spent many years learning to LET GO of the Fear, Resentment, Shame, Guilt and Anger that held me a prisoner to my happiness.

I just focused on work, personal development,. learning myself, science, spirituality and the mind and body… To find my BALANCE.

I was alone for years to find the answers were within me and that nobody in this world would give me the love and fulfillment I needed for myself.

That was the course of my life that brought me here to find my peace.

My heart opened and the world was not an evil place when I chose to live from a place of LOVE and not fear.

And then a new LIFE began…
to find HAPPINESS that has always been inside me.

The past was the journey and lesson to HERE.

I would never change a damn thing in my life.
It was the journey I found LOVE FOR MYSELF …giving value to others because of it.

Each day I am grateful for this path to inspire and help those find their SELF LOVE that are ready for it.

The most important I LOVE YOU… Is the one you say to YOURSELF.

Katherine Tran

Katherine Tran, The Self Care Coach at Thrive Global

I am a Transformation Coach from Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

I focus on behavioral habit change with updating self limiting beliefs to clear subconscious blocks.

I have a passion for writing based on the school of life and an unquenchable thirst as a seeker of knowledge.

My writing is based on my personal journey through shadow work.

The transformational journey through darkness to light within.

I just released my new book, "Within Her Sound in Silence"

Are you ready for a transformational journey within??

👇👇👇👇

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08J3YYDSK/ref=cm_sw_em_r_mt_dp_dX1zFbHJMFBKV

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Choosing Divorce Meant Finally Choosing Me

by Roz Clark
Community//

The Importance of Self Criticism

by Paul McMonagle
Community//

How My Cancer Diagnosis Became One of My Greatest Blessings

by Erica Carrico

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.