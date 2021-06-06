My Aim Is To Connect With Listeners Through The Power Of Music – Yung Dub D

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we notice how the younger brigade has put more emphasis on learning and excelling at a certain niche instead of only running behind success. It takes a lot of grit, passion, and determination to fulfil our dreams, as most of the time, the path is filled with many challenges. In life, there is no difficulty, which we cannot overcome when we are really determined. Yet many of us fail in big and small ways because our determination was never strong enough.

While every country has it’s own language(s), there’s only one language we can all understand: the language of music. We don’t even need words to understand what music is saying. Every year I see a lot of different people from a lot of different countries attending festivals. When the music is being played, it seems every one understands what’s coming out of the speakers and they just start dancing to it. What is amazing about music is that it is imbedded within all of us. Everyone can understand it and feel something if they open themselves up. Playing music with other musicians is an incredible feeling. Some people describe it as rowing down a river together.

Yung Dub D says “My aim with each of the song that I make and release is to connect on an emotional level with my listeners through the true power of music, as it can transport people to an altogether another planet when they deeply feel all the emotions that I wish to translate through my music.”

His abilities and talents in releasing songs back to back have also made many headlines and have driven the hip hop industry to greater success levels, thanks to his unending efforts and pure will to motivate many others through his success, to help them believe in their dreams and take that first step to turn those dreams into a reality.