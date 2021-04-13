Mustak Ahmmed Shanto on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Bangladesh has some achievements of its own; There are some distinctions, and there are some brilliant people to be proud of Those who have taken themselves to the heights of skyscrapers in the radiant vastness of action and personality. Mustak Ahmmed Shanto, an enlightened man, eminent education reformer, education entrepreneur and visionary of modern education, Success is something that occupies a part of every human need Since 2016, the overall idea of higher education abroad has started in the capital Dhaka. Mustak Ahmmed worked tirelessly for the implementation of Shanto Education for All.

Mustak Ahmmed, with the theme Education for All, has pledged to promote peaceful education. Dear Reader, we will now try to find out about this talented personality, one of the best education entrepreneurs recognized by the World Education Congress. Mustak Ahmmed, the founding chairman of the Global Process Foundation and head of the Global Process Education Group, a technology-based modern education reformer, was born on January 9, 1997, to an aristocratic Muslim family in the town of Muktagachha in Shanto Mymensingh district. Father Alhaj Dr. Md. Shahidullah and mother Monira Afroz 7 Mustak is the second of two brothers and one sister. Mustak completed SSC from Vidya Niketan, Mymensingh. He passed HSC from Shaheed Smriti Government College Then he migrated abroad in the hope of higher education. From an early age, Mustak Ahmmed was a man of unwavering diligence, talent, confidence and kindness, Mustak Ahmmed Shanto is a popular Bangladeshi Musical Artist, Medical Doctor, Educational Entrepreneur, Musician, Film producer, Businessman, Consultant, Educationist, Social Activist & Social Influencer.” He is Mostly known as an educational entrepreneur rather than a Musician. Mustak also a self-published author, has published several books.

In addition to studying abroad, Mustak Ahmmed set up a quiet institution, which later gained a nationwide reputation. One of his founders is the Global Process Limited, a student and leading education consultancy firm. The Global Process Student Consultancy Firm provides comprehensive assistance to university students in Bangladesh who wish to study at universities around the world for higher education, including university admissions, tuition, tuition fee management and studies, as well as work related matters. The institute works on admissions and scholarships for Bangladeshi students in universities in Asia and Europe.

In addition, visa, immigration and tour arrangements, hotel bookings, travel insurance, travel loan arrangements and ticketing assistance are provided.

During this time, he visited the world’s leading educational institutions through this institution and gained extensive knowledge and experience in education In particular, he traveled to about 15 countries in Asia and Europe and gained experience in educational activities in those countries, Global Process Limited has built Mustak Ahmmed Shanto with the belief that education plays the most important role in the overall development of the people. He has also joined the Global Process Foundation, Global Process Trade, Tours and Travels, Global Process Student Consultancy Firm, Global Process Language Club, Global Process Edu Management.

Apart from what we know as the dreamer of modern digital education, one of his identities is that he is currently an intern doctor. This educationist loves to stand by the side of poor and helpless people He developed himself as a doctor Mustak Ahmmed Shanto is working to build the Global Process Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (proposed) for the treatment of the needy. Every organization founded by Mustak Ahmmed Shanto has been successful in its own field. Commitment, values, foresight, relentless struggle and a spirit of service are the key to success.



In recognition of his achievements, Mustak Ahmmed Shanto has received numerous national and international awards and honors at home and abroad, including Best Education Entrepreneur, Education Reformer and Business Entrepreneur. Award for Outstanding Contribution in Education, Innovation Learning, Educational Institutional Youth Best Academic and Industry Interface, International Star for Leadership in Quality Award-2019 for outstanding contribution in the field of education.

His hands of service are wide everywhere, where he is not! At rallies, blood donations, distribution of relief to the poor, eye camps, distribution of educational materials to the poor and the meritorious, service organizations, everywhere, Mustafa Ahmmed Shanto’s wanderings are eye-catching, Through Global Process Limited, it distributes free school supplies, including school bags, to thousands of poor and vulnerable students.