Must-Try Improvements for Your Morning Routine

For many adults, mornings are not the easiest time of the day. It is all too easy to sneak in some additional sleep and start your day in a funk; however, if you are like many others and struggle to get moving in the morning, you don’t have to continue to suffer. If you want to improve your mornings, here are a few game-changing improvements that you can make to your morning routine.

Evaluate Your Breakfast Options

If you want to feel more energized in the morning, you need to give your body the fuel sources it needs to wake up. Protein, healthy fats and fiber-rich options are great options to kick off your day. While eggs, oatmeal, Greek yogurt and overnight oats are generally great options, you should evaluate what sources are best tailored to your needs and morning schedule. Not all options work for all people. If you are wondering are oats gluten free and the impact that this can have on your day, spend some time assessing your breakfast options and find the ones best for you.

Drink Water in the Morning

To give you a morning jolt, many people turn to coffee, espresso or tea. Consuming caffeine may seem like a great option at the moment; however, it can also leave you depleted after a relatively short amount of time. If you want to feel more alert and awake in the morning, start your day with a cold glass of water. You may be surprised at the positive impact that this can have on your energy levels and mood.

Cut Back on Early Morning Caffeine

If you enjoy your morning cup of coffee, you can still partake; however, it can be useful to try to cut back. If you are consuming a lot of caffeine, try reducing your consumption. What you may be unknowingly causing is a spike in your energy that becomes a vicious cycle, and this cycle can also lead to a restless night’s sleep. To improve your mornings, try cutting back a bit on your coffee and other forms of caffeine.

Try Meditating in the Morning

For those who want to start their days with direction and intention, consider integrating a morning meditation into your routine. Not only can breathwork help wake up your mind but starting the day with a bit of stillness and peace can help you have a positive start. With a bit of quiet time in the morning, you can feel more relaxed and at ease as you take on your day.

Rethink Your Waking Routine

Many adults make the mistake of immediately jumping into their day without any transition time. Checking your email at the moment you wake up thrusts you in to your day in an unpleasant and jarring manner. If you want to improve your mornings, you need to set yourself up for success and improve your transitions from sleep to wakefulness. Instead of immediately checking your email, consider starting your day off with a stretch, making your bed or listening to something that motivates you.

Stop Hitting the Snooze Button

One of the most frequent mistakes that many people make is hitting the snooze button. While those few extra moments in bed may feel relaxing and restful, they do little to energize you for the day. This can have adverse effects. If you want to feel more awake and alert in the mornings, you need to stop snoozing and get up when your alarm goes off. Using different types of alarms and letting natural light in can help you tackle this undertaking and make it feel a bit easier.

Morning routines are often challenging. Adjusting from restful slumbers to a busy day is never an easy experience; however, one of the reasons that you may be struggling may be due to your morning routine. If you want to start every day a little bit brighter and lighter, try these tips and they can change your morning game forever.