Must have personality trait..

Everyone of us differs from our character, personality. Everyone differs from each other. But the one character everyone must have in their life is to be a resilient. There are so many ups and downs in everyone’s life. Many of us obviously ruin in that, only very few came up with the same zest. It shouldn’t be happen, whatever the situation everyone try to be a resilient, have the resilience power to overcome the obstacles, up and downs, failures & so on. Here are few quotes that inspire and empower you resilient qualities.

Resilience isn’t a single skill. It’s a variety of skills and coping mechanism. To bounce back from bumps in the road as well as failures. You should focus on emphasizing the positive – Jean Chatzky

Resilience or hardiness is the ability to adapt to new circumstances when life presents the unpredictable – R. Maddi

Resilience is knowing that you are the only one who has the power & responsibility to pick up yourself up – Mary Holloway

I am down and that is okay. I may be down for a while, but I will rise again. And when I rise, I will rise higher that I’ve gone before. I will be stronger than I’ve been before – Brian Vaszily

The truth is that falling hurts, the dare is to keep being brave & feel your way back up – Brene Brown

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying I will try again tomorrow – Mary Anne