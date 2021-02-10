Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Must have personality trait..

Include, practice... the character of resilience for total well being

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everyone of us differs from our character, personality. Everyone differs from each other. But the one character everyone must have in their life is to be a resilient. There are so many ups and downs in everyone’s life. Many of us obviously ruin in that, only very few came up with the same zest. It shouldn’t be happen, whatever the situation everyone try to be a resilient, have the resilience power to overcome the obstacles, up and downs, failures & so on. Here are few quotes that inspire and empower you resilient qualities.

Resilience isn’t a single skill. It’s a variety of skills and coping mechanism. To bounce back from bumps in the road as well as failures. You should focus on emphasizing the positive – Jean Chatzky

Resilience or hardiness is the ability to adapt to new circumstances when life presents the unpredictable – R. Maddi

Resilience is knowing that you are the only one who has the power & responsibility to pick up yourself up – Mary Holloway

I am down and that is okay. I may be down for a while, but I will rise again. And when I rise, I will rise higher that I’ve gone before. I will be stronger than I’ve been before – Brian Vaszily

The truth is that falling hurts, the dare is to keep being brave & feel your way back up – Brene Brown

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying I will try again tomorrow – Mary Anne

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    On the Road to Success

    by Aneh Chumbow
    Community//

    Resilience: A Life Skill

    by Shaun Jayaratnam
    Community//

    Antonia Hock of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center: “Engagement”

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.