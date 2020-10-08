Must-Have Books for Meditators

As a beginner to meditation, and when learning how to meditate, or even as an expert, who has been practicing for years, there is something to always learn and know as a meditator. There are plenty of books available to guide you through the subject matter of meditation, all aimed at different levels of experience and knowledge. Here, is a brief list of some of the must have books on meditation that are available on the market:

(a) 365 Nirvana: Here and Now by Josh Baran

A beautiful yet simply presented book, that is calming and nurturing yet filled with wise advice. Though the book is compact, it is packed with information and wonderful quotes. This book is a sure-fire winner as a gift for the meditator in your life. Each entry has a subject heading and there are 365 offerings for the reader, one page for each day of the year.

(b) Meditation for Dummies by Stephan Bodian

This book is great if you are new to meditation but also works well for those that know a bit more about the practice of meditating. This is a highly informative book that works as a reference manual for those that wish to learn more about meditation. This is a book you will use again and again.

(c) Wherever You Go There You Are by John Kabat-Zinn

This book focuses on mindfulness and spirituality in the context of one’s life’s path and purpose. This is one of the all-time classics in meditation. This is a very deep and thoughtful book about mindfulness, paying attention, and being in the present moment. You can hear an excerpt from the book at the following link: https://www.audible.com.au/ep/title?asin=B00FPKI03O&source_code=M2MOR0003SH022414&ipRedirectOverride=true&ds_rl=1252280&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIj93rpIyk7AIVw38rCh0PKQfWEAAYASAAEgK8UvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.dsMeditation for Beginners by Jack Kornfield

(d) Meditation for Beginners, is as the name suggests, aimed at those that do not know much about the art of meditation. The book is a great introduction to meditation and presents a knowledgeable and gentle background of information to those that might be overwhelmed by starting out in meditation.

You can listen to an excerpt from the book at the following address: https://www.audible.com.au/pd/Meditation-for-Beginners-Audiobook/B00FPNJLVG?source_code=M2MOR131091619005N&ds_rl=1252391&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhb6iso-k7AIVhTUrCh2Ezwv6EAAYASAAEgJPKfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds