I had seen the challenge for the first time around at the center, but I truly wasn’t ready for it. Then, when the stay-at-home orders grew longer, I thought, “This is the time to work on my emotional and physical well-being.” I got started by changing my fitness. I began working out three to five days a week, 30-40 minutes at a time. Even when my alarm would go off at 5 a.m. for work, I would begin the day by having a positive conversation with myself about what I wanted to accomplish. Before I knew it, I had completed my workout and was on my way to work. Then I began focusing on the foods I ate. I started watching my calories two weeks ago, and I am already down four pounds. I have become a vegetarian and I am eating more fruits and veggies. I’m trying all kinds of new foods I wouldn’t have tried before, and really liking them!

If you get off track one day, accept it and start again tomorrow.

I stopped using food as a reward.

I still shop, but now I wait a day to decide if it’s a need or a want.

What has changed the most for me is my energy and attitude. I used to come home from work and be so exhausted I just wanted to sit on the couch, watch T.V., and eat. Now I have so much more energy to say “yes” when my husband asks me to go for a bike ride, or take the kayaks out on the lake. Every day we look for small opportunities to make better choices together. I am most surprised by how much my mindset has changed. Now I can see that it’s all the small things that have helped me change along the way. Parking far from the door in the parking lot, taking a lot of short walks, listening to my positive self talk so I don’t give in. The Thrive ZP Challenge has changed my whole outlook on life. It just helps me feel like the person I always want to be.

The Thrive ZP Challenge is returning to Muskegon County! Committing to building healthy habits is more important than ever, so Thrive Global and ZP have joined forces to make it easier for you to improve your overall well-being in a time when it matters most.