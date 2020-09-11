I first heard about the Thrive ZP Challenge through an email that came through to Muskegon Public Health, where I work. I had been wanting to make a change that would move me in a positive direction, so I downloaded the app and read the Thrive ZP stories. They motivated me to focus on three areas of my life: I wanted to spend more time with family and friends, be more active, and become more mindful of my finances. When the quarantine hit, I surprised myself by not giving up on my goals. Instead I found ways to spend time with my family on the phone, while I was out walking and being in nature. It became our routine way of checking in and seeing one another. I also set aside any extra money I had and applied it to a goal. In the past, I would have blown it on something like cookies. Now I am saving for a trip to Ireland with my sister.

Remember all activities count — even a 15-minute walk is better than nothing at all.

If you can’t be together with your friends and family, do it virtually.

Connect saving your money to a concrete goal. For me, it was a dream vacation.

Partway through my Thrive ZP Challenge, it suddenly dawned on me that all these Better Choices were working when a co-worker asked how I was keeping my energy up day after day. I realized that I had become more active, more connected, and that it had snowballed into a whole new positive attitude. I used to prefer to sit on the couch and watch T.V. Now I look forward to going out, even if it’s just with my dog.

That’s the thing about Thrive ZP: It’s contagious. Now my family and friends want to do it. We want to walk together, and now we can virtually. The Thrive ZP Challenge helps you focus on the little steps that are totally achievable. You don’t know you can do it until you try. Just get in the app and see for yourself!

—Sunny Crenshaw, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, MI; Thrive ZP Challenge Muskegon $1K Winner

