Earlier this year, both my assistant manager, James Dodd, and my support manager, Nicole Hinkleman, finally convinced me to download the app and give the Thrive ZP Challenge a try. We have lots of associates in my store that are all in on the Challenge. It’s really great. I use the app to log my Better Food and Money Choices and really lean on it as a form of support. I’ve been doing the keto diet and log my food every day. In just 75 days, I have lost over 50 pounds.

I can’t say enough about how helpful my entire team has been to me. I am feeling so much better. My blood pressure is getting under control, my body doesn’t ache, and I am interacting more with my associates. Most importantly, I am much happier at work. I have 237 associates to look after each day — if I am happier and healthier, that is definitely going to make their quality of life better, too. The Thrive ZP Challenge really has something helpful for everyone — you just got to give it try.

—Stephen Toma, Supercenter #3876; Muskegon, MI; Thrive ZP Challenge Muskegon $1K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from past winners, such as Stephen Toma, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.