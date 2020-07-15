Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Muskegon’s Joni Zietlow: “I Have Lost Weight, I Am More Connected to Family, and Most Of All I Feel Great!”

A year after beginning her Thrive ZP Challenge, Joni feels healthier, more energized, and more motivated than ever.

By

A year ago, I began my Thrive ZP Challenge after an associate showed me the app. It looked really interesting and simple. I wanted to focus on being more active and eating healthier. For me, that meant walking to work every day, taking walks around town, and drinking less soda. I went from having 4-32 ounce sodas a day to just one. That is what is great about the Thrive ZP Challenge — it’s not an all or nothing challenge. Now, I drink water and I feel so much better!

  • I lowered my soda intake and replaced it with water.
  • My family saves their spare change now in a mason jar. It all adds up!
  • I made walking to work my new transportation. It gives me energy and saves money.

With my newfound energy, I feel more motivated to do things. I spend more time with my family, take on projects around the house that I’ve been putting off, and have extra money to finish them. To me, Thrive with ZP is all about doing better each day. I have lost weight, I am more connected to family, and most of all I feel great!

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.Stories from Muskegonite winners, such as Joni Zietlow, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration. 


The Thrive ZP Challenge has returned to Muskegon County, which was chosen as the first community in the country to participate. This second Thrive ZP Challenge opened for entries on June 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2020, with another prize pool of $45,000. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate and can enter by visiting https://www.muskegonchallenge.com.

    Joni Zietlow, Walmart Store #3876 Supercenter

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

