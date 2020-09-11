Between being quarantined and going back to work, I was feeling a lot of stress and anxiety. I was always on my phone and couldn’t pull my mind away from everything happening on social media and the news. I heard about the Thrive ZP Challenge from my husband, as well as my friend Rachel Fawcett, who is a Thrive ZP Muskegon Grand Champion. I got started with a single Better Choice: to get out for a walk with my daughter every single day. That way, I’d be off my screens and could have some time to connect with my 7-month-old. Some days we’d walk around the block twice, other days we’d get out there for an hour. On days when I know it’s going to rain, I’ll check the radar and find even just 10 minutes for a walk. It’s all about breaking down those excuses and negative self-talk barriers. During my Thrive ZP Challenge, my husband and I also decided to try Blue Apron. We were already healthy eaters — our diets mainly consist of whole, non-processed fruits, vegetables, and proteins — but trying this service gave us new healthy recipe ideas and helped us save on groceries.

Now, in my second Thrive ZP Challenge, my goal is to do yoga three times a week.

Since starting my first Challenge, I’m below my pre-pregnancy weight!

I’m spending less time on my devices and more time with my family.

My next goal is to focus on hydration and drink more water.

I’ve always thought of myself as an active person, but sometimes I’ll let it fall to the wayside. Now, when I set an intention I stick to it. I’m doing yoga each week; even if I only have five minutes, I’ll do some cat-cows, downward dogs, and child’s pose. I’m surprised by how much my mindset has changed. I used to think short stints of exercise weren’t worth it. Now, I’ve realized that every little thing makes a difference. If you have 10 minutes to work out, do 10 minutes. Little things add up and make a difference. And for me, being active helps me refocus my mind and purpose.

—Jessica Lambert, Walmart Customer; Muskegon, MI; Thrive ZP Challenge Muskegon $1K Winner

