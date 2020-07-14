Muskegon’s Hannah Williams: “You Can Change Anything If You Put Your Mind to It”

I am a high school student taking classes at Muskegon Community College and my weight training teacher assigned the Thrive ZP Challenge to our class. I focused on doing weekly workouts, but quickly discovered that I could use the app to help me stay organized and work on other aspects of my life. Now, I am focused on family time and saving money as well. I have a goal to move into my own place with a roommate this year, so saving is essential. Over the last several weeks, I have saved $700!

I set a fit goal of 15,000 daily steps, plus cardio and weight training 3-5 times each week.

I stopped drinking soda and eating sugary foods and started making smoothies instead.

My mom, sister and I play cards and rent movies together to stay connected.

Before my challenge, I never really paid attention to my family. Now, my middle sister and I are really close. Plus, I’m taking the time to get to know my younger sister better and I am so much closer to my mom. That’s been the biggest surprise — how rewarding it is spending time with my family.

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.



The Thrive ZP Challenge has returned to Muskegon County, which was chosen as the first community in the country to participate. This second Thrive ZP Challenge opened for entries on June 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2020, with another prize pool of $45,000. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate and can enter by visiting https://www.muskegonchallenge.com.