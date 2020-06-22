Muskegon’s Justin Pelham: “You Don’t Realize That All the Choices You Make Each Day Carry Momentum”

I first heard about Thrive ZP Challenge at the Chamber of Commerce, where I used to work. I downloaded it and encouraged everyone in the office to get started — I sort of became the Thrive ZP cheerleader. I would start small group challenges and look for ways to get everyone involved. I started by doing a water challenge at work, where I’d have to drink 60-90 ounces of water a day. Now, I’m drinking water instead of soda. Since we’re home more, I’ve been able to cook homemade meals and eat more fruits and vegetables. I use a FitBit to count my steps. I have a treadmill at home that I use every morning for 15-20 minutes to get some steps in before the day. I also get up every couple of hours to take a walk around the block. It’s a great way to decompress and get active.

Since starting ZP, I’ve lost 10 pounds.

I’m trying to hit 10,000 steps every day.

As a disabled veteran, staying healthy both mentally and physically is essential to my well-being and my family’s well-being.

I’ve totally gotten out of debt.

My family has been the most impacted by my Thrive ZP journey. It’s been an amazing transformation. My wife and I have four kids, and we are always looking for ways to be outside and spend time together. We all sit down and eat together. We have a 20-acre property, so I take the kids on hikes and put up a tent in the backyard to go camping. My daughter and I have started running together. I get the chance to know her and see her in ways I wouldn’t have if we weren’t doing this as a family. Thrive ZP connects people in a way that is unique. People don’t feel forced or restricted. They can be themselves, and carry others along the way, too. I am available and present for my family and for myself in a way I have not been before. What’s more, I can see a future where I have an impact on my larger family and community that hopefully brings them into this new way of living as well.

Muskegonites are making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big. Stories from Muskegonite winners, such as Justin Pelham, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

The Thrive ZP Challenge has returned to Muskegon County, which was chosen as the first community in the country to participate. This second Thrive ZP Challenge opened for entries on June 1, 2020 and will end on August 31, 2020, with another prize pool of $45,000. Anyone that lives within Muskegon County is encouraged to participate and can enter by visiting https://www.muskegonchallenge.com.