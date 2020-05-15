Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Musician Nathan Max Shares Valuable Insight On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An individual

An Article On Beating Stress And Overcoming Your Obstacles

By

Nathan Max is a talented musician who’s helped hundreds of individuals overcome emotional distress through music. Today, we will learn the values and principles that Nathan has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as a musician. 

Overcoming Burnout  

Let’s face facts; burnout is a pain in the neck. Whenever we experience this, we go through a state of mental and physical exhaustion. And as an individual, this can cost us a lot and reduce our overall output.

To handle stress and burnouts, Nathan shares a couple of things that work for him.

First on the list is meditation. Meditation has been used for thousands of years to help ease stress. It needs repetition and practice, like all good things however the effects can be life changing. 

Another thing Nathan ensures he does is to keep himself healthy mentally by staying away from people who radiate negative energy.

Lastly, listening to music lifts his mood when he’s feeling down. 

Conquering Obstacles 

As humans, we face obstacles daily. Obstacles come in different forms, be it financial, emotional, or physical. But the most important thing to note is that obstacles must be overcome for us to make progress in life.

One obstacle that came to mind for Nathan was moving to Los Angeles when he was 18 by himself.. He shared that it was rough finding his way and figuring things out as an adult for the first time in his life. 

Soon after, he met people who challenged everything he believed- making him stand up for himself to get a truly clear picture of who he is.  

Aiming For Success?  

Success is a topic that has been argued for ages. How does one achieve success? There is no guaranteed route to success but there are vital skills you need to possess in order to make your journey to success a smoother one. 

According to Nathan, one of the skills needed is the ability to understand the difference between hateful comments and good advice. Most people don’t know the difference between the two and this often leads to the dismissal of valuable constructive criticism.

Here are some words of advice from Nathan to anyone striving for success;  

“Your present becomes your future. If you want your life to be different tomorrow, do everything you can to change what you’re doing today.”

Oyinloluwa Balogun, Content Creator at Thrive Global

I am a content creator with a lot of passion for my work. I have been writing since the age of six so it is safe to say that it is my second nature. Writing is art and like all things art, it is very liberating. I would love to say I have a hobby that does not include the creative process but I don't. Relatively introverted. Total foodie. Addicted to YouTube.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Values in Action

by Nick Peluso
Shutterstock
Community//

A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

by Colin Milner
Marc Zaransky
Community//

A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

by Joey Claudio

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.