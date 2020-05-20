Musician Jeremy Devaughn Shares his Thoughts on Burnout, Failure and More!

Jeremy Devaughn, a successful entrepreneur and musician from Chicago, has spent the past few months recording his new album “Leave”, preparing to launch the first ever on demand music instrument delivery service and being a dad. That on top of Covid-19 has made it ever so important for him to stay focused while he’s doing meditation, Qigong and being still. He shares what he’s been up to below.

What gives you energy?

Meditation, yoga, Qigong and recording new music.

What’s your secret life hack?

I like to wake up extremely early to knock out as many tasks as possible, which gives me more free time to focus on creative projects and spending time with family.

Name a book that changed your life?.

Enders Game or Lord of the Flies. I think both teach you ways to be resilient and prevail through bad or uncomfortable situations.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

I definitely sleep with my phone, but I am slowly moving away from that. I think like millions of other people in the world, we feel as though we’re going to miss something which causes this subtle anxiety. Most of the time that email, DM, twitter post can wait until the morning.

How do you deal with email?

I hate email and I try to avoid it if I can. I like to use Slack or any other instant messenger whenever possible as it’s just easier to communicate.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Go outside to skateboard or come up with some new songs

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

This year has ben crazy busy and recently it all caught up with me. I realized I was saying yes to every project that came my way which spreaded me too thin.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

The last time was losing a really big contract. I realized that this was beyond my control, meditated and moved forward. Sometimes we get so hung up on our failures we forget to remember that every failure is a lesson.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace?

.“Every problem is a gift—without problems we would not grow.” Tony Robbins

Where you can be followed (social and website links)

You can follow me on Instagram at instagram.com/jeremydevaughn