Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Musician Jeremy Devaughn Shares his Thoughts on Burnout, Failure and More!

Jeremy Devaughn, a successful entrepreneur and musician from Chicago, has spent the past few months recording his new album “Leave”, preparing to launch the first ever on demand music instrument delivery service and being a dad. That on top of Covid-19 has made it ever so important for him to stay focused while he’s doing […]

By
Jeremy Devaughn
Jeremy Devaughn

Jeremy Devaughn, a successful entrepreneur and musician from Chicago, has spent the past few months recording his new album “Leave”, preparing to launch the first ever on demand music instrument delivery service and being a dad. That on top of Covid-19 has made it ever so important for him to stay focused while he’s doing meditation, Qigong and being still. He shares what he’s been up to below.

What gives you energy?

Meditation, yoga, Qigong and recording new music.

What’s your secret life hack?

I like to wake up extremely early to knock out as many tasks as possible, which gives me more free time to focus on creative projects and spending time with family.

Name a book that changed your life?.

Enders Game or Lord of the Flies. I think both teach you ways to be resilient and prevail through bad or uncomfortable situations.

Tell us about your relationship with your phone. Does it sleep with you?

I definitely sleep with my phone, but I am slowly moving away from that. I think like millions of other people in the world, we feel as though we’re going to miss something which causes this subtle anxiety. Most of the time that email, DM, twitter post can wait until the morning.

How do you deal with email?

I hate email and I try to avoid it if I can. I like to use Slack or any other instant messenger whenever possible as it’s just easier to communicate.

You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

Go outside to skateboard or come up with some new songs

When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

This year has ben crazy busy and recently it all caught up with me. I realized I was saying yes to every project that came my way which spreaded me too thin.

When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

The last time was losing a really big contract. I realized that this was beyond my control, meditated and moved forward. Sometimes we get so hung up on our failures we forget to remember that every failure is a lesson.

Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace?

.“Every problem is a gift—without problems we would not grow.” Tony Robbins

Where you can be followed (social and website links)

You can follow me on Instagram at instagram.com/jeremydevaughn

    Joey Claudio, Entreprenuer and a writer

    CEO Kapa oil refinery

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Gabby Bernstein’s Tools to Ease Anxiety To Get Better Sleep

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    Q&A with Kodie: The Swedish Musician Who Lives and Breathes Digital Wellness

    by Delfina Forstmann
    Community//

    “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, with Dr. William Seeds & Jeremy Bagshaw

    by Dr. William Seeds

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.