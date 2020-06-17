Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Musicals: Changing the mood

...yesteryear music works today!

By

I needed to take a moment and hit “pause” in the turmoil our country is in today and watch something other than the nightly news on TV. So, I surfed YouTube on the Internet and I was in my “comfort zone” for two hours watching the video BBC Proms 2010 featuring Rogers and Hammerstein classics from Broadway. Filmed at the historical Royal Albert Hall with a world-class professional orchestra, cast of vocalist and a full choir, all set to provide pure entertainment to enjoy.

Opening the evening with Oklahoma, followed by Carousel, South Pacific, King and I, Flower Drum Song and closing with Sound of Music is as “good as it gets” in the world of musicals. The blend of Americana themes combined with the Pacific Islands and Europe gives everyone a pleasant down-home feeling. The memorable tunes just puts you in a “kinder” place that seems so distant in today’s world of uncertainty.

I might be ‘old-school but listening to the instruments and watching the orchestra in complete unison is “Pro Grade” and I’m in full respect mode for their talent and precision. Compliment that with great singing and beautiful lyrics you have masterpieces. Include an audience in total appreciation and you have a wonderful listening experience.

Music, is the universal language, and Rogers and Hammerstein have certainly written chapters in the book of music. If well-being is the thing these day, go back-in-time and reflect on past generations when musicals set an unforgettable tone. “Dwell on Well” are my buzzwords and music hits my reset button…

    Leo Estopare

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
