Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Musical Testimonies In Reflections Of Men: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

A Brief Highlight At The Late PHAM DUY and the Wellness Of Cultural Ambassadorship In His Musical Interview! 🇻🇳

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

It’s not the bad things happening to us, which causes defeat. On the contrary, it’s not continuing on the traditions of one’s cultural existence. The ending of creativity, due to trauma, is what causes the real meaning of defeat. Victory lays in, continuing. It lays in re-creating even when painful memories still linger-when legacies of a nation carry certain tarnishing from a past era.

Through language, people carry their sound. Through art, people carry their image. Through theater, people carry their tales of daily living. And, it is through music, that people continue the freedom of their Souls. In the nation of Vietnam, music was one of the most nourishing testimonies to the psyche of Vietnamese people. The singers and musicians carried healthy reflections of themselves in order to showcase a different side of Vietnam. It was a side of vegetation, family, friendship, awakening the day to a greater purpose. It was a side of smiles, jokes, conversations over a cup of tea, and reflections Of pastimes. It were the many sides, that people don’t see when they think of, Vietnam.

If it weren’t for those legendary musical Sheroes and Heroes, all we would see would be one side of Vietnam-an ugly side of sorrow, conquest, and defeat. But, no. Thanks to them, we see, humanity.

Partaking in an interview for the musical decorations of Vietnam, was a series of international teaching moments. Explanations. Then song. Explanation. A song. It was done by a late Vietnamese composer and folk singer. Through him (and others like him), humanity had spoken. It was evident that humanity was (and still is) present in Vietnam. No longer could people hide in ignorance, through mainstream images and media. For, in this interview, they had the living testimony. There was the living proof. He spoke and sung in humanity, for the people (and Spirit) of Vietnam.

Pham Duy

https://alchetron.com/Ph%E1%BA%A1m-Duy
https://youtu.be/qtorJMxXAyc
https://open.spotify.com/artist/21cCFPD1BlhuObVshcm63m

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Earth’s Representation Of Balance, and the Gems Of 2-Photograph and Song: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Creative Imaginations-Photography and Song: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

    by Musical Waters With Lauren Clark
    Community//

    Hibari Misora’s Serenade Of Mother’s Love, For A Nation Reborn!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.