Musical Testimonies In Reflections Of Men: Pham Duy 🇻🇳

It’s not the bad things happening to us, which causes defeat. On the contrary, it’s not continuing on the traditions of one’s cultural existence. The ending of creativity, due to trauma, is what causes the real meaning of defeat. Victory lays in, continuing. It lays in re-creating even when painful memories still linger-when legacies of a nation carry certain tarnishing from a past era.

Through language, people carry their sound. Through art, people carry their image. Through theater, people carry their tales of daily living. And, it is through music, that people continue the freedom of their Souls. In the nation of Vietnam, music was one of the most nourishing testimonies to the psyche of Vietnamese people. The singers and musicians carried healthy reflections of themselves in order to showcase a different side of Vietnam. It was a side of vegetation, family, friendship, awakening the day to a greater purpose. It was a side of smiles, jokes, conversations over a cup of tea, and reflections Of pastimes. It were the many sides, that people don’t see when they think of, Vietnam.

If it weren’t for those legendary musical Sheroes and Heroes, all we would see would be one side of Vietnam-an ugly side of sorrow, conquest, and defeat. But, no. Thanks to them, we see, humanity.

Partaking in an interview for the musical decorations of Vietnam, was a series of international teaching moments. Explanations. Then song. Explanation. A song. It was done by a late Vietnamese composer and folk singer. Through him (and others like him), humanity had spoken. It was evident that humanity was (and still is) present in Vietnam. No longer could people hide in ignorance, through mainstream images and media. For, in this interview, they had the living testimony. There was the living proof. He spoke and sung in humanity, for the people (and Spirit) of Vietnam.

Pham Duy