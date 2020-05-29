Musical Meditation for Sleep

‘Somewhere in Time’ is designed to help you relax, destress and prepare for a beautiful and bountiful sleep.

As a classically trained singer and creative entrepreneur with ADHD, I have listened to many guided meditations with music over the years to help me switch off and sleep. It was only when I discovered my talent for voice over, that I decided to create a series of meditations that are more collaborative between music and voice.

I joined forces with a fabulous composer Chris Marshall and responded to his beautiful music with my vocals to take you on a supersonic musical safari of the senses!

“Beautifully somniferous” – Stephen Fry

I recorded all of the vocals on a voice recorder I received for my birthday present from loved ones during lockdown (thank you!) and had loads of fun creating it. My cat even makes a guest appearance! #ASMR

Wishing you all a wonderful journey to the cosmic land of nod.

Listen to ‘Somewhere in Time’: Click to play

Aura x