Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Musical Meditation for Sleep

"Beautifully somniferous" - Stephen Fry

By

‘Somewhere in Time’ is designed to help you relax, destress and prepare for a beautiful and bountiful sleep.

As a classically trained singer and creative entrepreneur with ADHD, I have listened to many guided meditations with music over the years to help me switch off and sleep. It was only when I discovered my talent for voice over, that I decided to create a series of meditations that are more collaborative between music and voice.

I joined forces with a fabulous composer Chris Marshall and responded to his beautiful music with my vocals to take you on a supersonic musical safari of the senses!

“Beautifully somniferous” – Stephen Fry

I recorded all of the vocals on a voice recorder I received for my birthday present from loved ones during lockdown (thank you!) and had loads of fun creating it. My cat even makes a guest appearance! #ASMR

Wishing you all a wonderful journey to the cosmic land of nod.

Listen to ‘Somewhere in Time’: Click to play

Aura x

Laura Westcott, Founder at Music for Mental Wealth, Soundcheque, Sound for Sight and co-founder of Phoenix Rising Global Collective

Laura Westcott is a creative entrepreneur and classically trained singer with a passion for improving mental health and supporting women in business.

Following her role as PR Manager and reviewer for The Times newspaper (London) and Content Editor for News Corp (New York), Laura founded Music for Mental Wealth to prevent mental health challenges in the music industry, after experiencing stage fright and anxiety for many years before experiencing the transformational benefits of mental health coaching. 

Laura also created Soundcheque live events company raising awareness and funding for charitable causes through music. She founded 'Songs of War' for children's charity War Child and spent one week voluntarily blind before founding Sound for Sight charity for preventable blindness. 

Laura most recently co-founded Phoenix Rising a global network supporting change-makers and bringing feminine energy back into leadership. 

Laura sings in the London Philharmonic Choir and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. 

For more info visit: Laura Westcott

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

&quot;Aura&quot; (aka Laura Westcott)
Community//

Sleep Meditation for Mental Health

by Laura Westcott
Community//

Top Meditation and Mindfulness Apps for 2019

by Danielle Sabrina
Community//

3 apps to support your mental health

by Ross Stevenson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.