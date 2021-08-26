Musical Imaginations: Mohammad Hussain Sarahang #Afghanistan

I traveled to a world, where pain was no more. Heaven was present on Earth. All healing was restored.

The surroundings were beautiful. There was elegance in the air. The winds and air smelled like perfumes, from the honeysuckles of Georgia blossoms. I traveled to a world, where care was abundant. Every day, by the waters touch, the people had come together. Singing their songs together in harmony with the decorative winds.

I ventured to a land, where nature was the epitome of living. Every lesson. Every morale. Every form of culture. The different forms of music. Water was the kind for the heartbeat of drums. Water was the guide for the many dances of celebration and jubilant occasion. Weddings. Festivals. Birthdays. Everything. You name it. It is where life started. It is where life will end.

When I entered into this land, the women greeted me with flowers. Putting them in my hair. My femininity was honored, as soon as I arrived. Had they recognized my energy? Had they recognized my Soul? What was it about their Spirit, which made me feel, so whole?

During the nighttime we ate. In the evening, we danced. We went by the water, in the way that women, do. They told me their secrets and the stories, that were, new. The flowers they gave me, stayed in my hair that night. Their dye colored my hair; dripping silently, as they colored every follicle on my tightly-curled hair. When I had awaken, blue and purple highlighted my hair. The women of the village were pleased with their selection. Did they plan it all along?

When the morning sun had arisen, I got to depart. It was time for my journey into the next village. Dressed in their cultural attire, the young maidens walked with me, until they could walk, no more. Smiling and waving “goodbye,” there was peace to look forward for. As I was colored in their Earthly essence; future memories were, in store!

