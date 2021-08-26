Musical Imaginations: Angels Of the Market- Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

A simple travel to the market, for there was such a show. I moved with quick haste to see just how they go. Young and old. Small and tall. The language, unfamiliar. Yet, I loved them, all. Different fruits of different sizes. The colors were vibrant, aligned with summer moons.

As I entered the market, the children surrounded me. They were dressed in beautiful colors. There were magic tricks they wanted to show me. Knowledge was everywhere. For inside of the market, there was a special skill, that one must possess. It required a certain connection with people. You had to already anticipate their needs.

When I entered into the market, I was wrapped around a beautiful art. For, when the children came upon me, their hearts were excited for this new visitor in the city. Yet, I was mesmerized by the eloquence of that merchant talk. Their lips were so rapid, as they moved in their bargaining skills. How the fruits and vegetation were stacked; designing the market, as a visual tapestry of beauty and overcoming. It was a collection of artwork and paintings.

As I moved through the marketplace, the children surrounded me. I understood I was a visitor; a curiosity, indeed. Yet, when I looked into their eyes, I realized that these children were not ordinary. In fact, they were magical; as their eyes were painted with life’s secrets-hidden messages, from within.

It was time for me to go. As the sun was nearing a close. A slight turn of my head, as I wanted to know where these children, were. And then, I saw a miracle; seeming to occur. For, from the back of the sides, they were growing with wings. They spread our so gracefully. Decorated on their wings were diamonds and pearls. 💎 💎 🦪🦪 They flew away so swiftly, as quickly as they came. And what I truly regret is that I didn’t know their names.

In leaving from the market, I was astonished. Had the villagers known that they were angels all along? Perhaps, it’s why they were comfortable with me, and the children, who thought I belonged!

Mermon Zheela