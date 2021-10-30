Contributor Log In
Musical Feelings and A Song: Danny Chan 🇭🇰

The Late DANNY CHAN'S and A Recording Of Hope's Restoration! 🇭🇰

By

There are those precious moments when you are unable to comprehend the meaning of a song. It’s foreign language has a reason for that. Yet, somehow the passion of the music feels Divine. It moves you in such a way, that you wish you were there; right there in the midst of the performance. Blessings are poured from its very sound. It is a pleasure. Furthermore, it serves as a delight for your Spirit. Should you ever stop believing in the power of the human Spirit, just know that it becomes, reborn through the music. Should you ever stop feeling the power of love, just know that it is reborn. It’s reborn and it’s all done through, a song.

The passion and way in which a singer moves the Spirit of a person, ignites that emotional fire. It pushes one into a state of passion and love. There is power in its revival in hope. Such has been a personal experience, when listening to one song, from a legendary Hong Kong artist. Hope always has a way of overcoming any troubles, which arises, during the midst of any storm. There is passion and there is a healing pleasure, from its very birthing.

Feelings: Awakening of Hope’s Tender Love🧡

Danny Chan

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/705868941575791645/
https://youtu.be/k1ZgPkLAUEI
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Q43SYcicELiBaGB9N9aBI

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

